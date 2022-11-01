At the strip club he asked her, “Why is it that every time I tell you I love you and want you, you look down? Does my sincerity offend you?” “No,” she said. “I look down at her to see if it’s true.” (I did not understand it). Doña Gorgolota went to the police. She told the duty officer that her husband, Don Wormilio, had disappeared, and she asked that they search for him. She asked the gendarme: “How is her husband?”. She described him: “He is short, paunchy, bald, quite clubbing and somewhat cross-eyed.” She paused and then said, “On second thought, you’d better not look for him.”

Don Algon, a company executive, told the man asking for a job: “What we need here is someone who is responsible. Are you responsible?” “Of course yes, sir,” said the individual. “In my previous job, three employees became pregnant, and in all three cases I was responsible.”

Pirulina married Meñico Maldotado. Upon returning from the honeymoon, a friend who had been Meñico’s schoolmate told Pirulina: “Your husband is short on understanding, isn’t he?” She replied, pouting: “No more than you will understand.”

I play chess. I don’t play chess. In saying this, I am not missing the well-known axiom according to which a thing cannot be and not be at the same time. What I want to say is that I have stopped playing chess with flesh and blood rivals, and now I play it only with the computer. When I played with human rivals and lost, I would be possessed by a feeling of inferiority that left me depressed and overwhelmed for several days. And if I won the game it was worse: arrogant, I judged myself superior to anyone and I became arrogant and haughty not only before my defeated contender, but before all those with whom I dealt. That was contrary to all reason and all good feeling.

So I decided to play only with that demonic gadget that is my computer. He beats me and I beat him. In the first case I lie to the mother and holy Easter; and if I beat him I experience only a modicum of satisfaction, for I know that quite possibly in the next game he will beat me again. There are those who say that chess contains lessons for life. I do not believe it that way. The lessons that chess teaches are only for chess, just as the teachings of mathematics are only for mathematics. The only lessons that are useful for life are those that life gives.

I say all this because with sadness I learned that Anatoly Karpov, the great Russian chess player, world champion for 10 years, is in a coma after having suffered a fall. His daughter says that the accident was at his house; other sources state that the teacher was picked up on the street with obvious signs of drunkenness. I wouldn’t be surprised. Chess has labyrinths in which reason is lost. José María García de Letona was a notable chess player in my city, Saltillo. At the end of his life, reason clouded, he fell into exotic extravagances. When after Villa’s attack on Columbus and an invasion by United States troops became imminent, he proposed that heroic and beautiful Mexican women allow themselves to be infected with terrible venereal diseases and then offer themselves to the lust of the Yankees to finish them off with incurable infections.

I also evoke Carlos Torre Repetto, the great master that Yucatan gave to chess. Quite possibly he would have been world champion if it hadn’t been for a nervous breakdown that took him away from the game forever. I remember a phrase of him that is very applicable to our times and our circumstances: “Diosito did not give brains to those who do not learn from his mistakes.” FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE

I watch the harvesters climb the highest branches of the tallest walnut tree to shake them with their long poles and make the nuts fall.

If they went up a little higher, I think, they would shake the clouds. What would fall out of them? Perhaps visions of landscapes on the other side of the world, or dreams of women and men from remote places, or memories of people who were in this world and are no longer.

That thought puts fear in me, and I feel the desire to ask the harvesters to come down from the tree so as not to put the clouds in danger. I hold back, though. Some, the good ones, would think I’ve lost my mind. Others, the bad guys, would say I’m drunk.

I don’t say anything then. The nuts keep falling, the clouds keep passing by, and I keep passing and falling.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

By AFA.

“. Corruption has grown.”.

with a casual tone

López Obrador will say:

“My corruption is better

than that of the past tense.”

