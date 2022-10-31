Kamawa Motel. Room number 210. Dulciflor, a pretty girl, and Aphrodisio, a pouty gallant, had given themselves over to the delights of sensuality. Dulciflor asked dreamily: “Will we be this happy when we get married?” Aphrodisio replied: “If we get good pairs, yes.”

A sad song, a goodbye song, is the one commonly known as “The Swallows”, whose real name is “The Swallow”. Its music was composed by a Mexican, Narciso Serradell, and the lyrics are attributed to a Spanish writer, Niceto de Zamacois. I heard it for the first time in a bullring, when Don Fermín Espinosa, “Armillita”, the Master of Saltillo, retired. His father, now an old man, cut off his ponytail, the audience stood up, and then the great bullfighter circled the ring several times amid the melancholy notes of “Las golondrinas.”

Things are those that are never forgotten. I will remember the lyrics of the song, and then I will say the beautiful message that its verses keep. For that purpose I will capitalize the first letter of each one. “Where will it go, fast and tired, / The swallow that leaves here, / Or if in the sky it will be lost, / Looking for shelter, and will not find it. / Next to my chest I will put its nest, / Where may the season pass. / I too am lost in the region, / Oh holy heaven, and unable to fly. / I also left my idolized homeland, / That mansion that watched me be born. / My life today is wandering and anguished, / And I can no longer return to my mansion. / Dear bird, beloved swallow, / I will hold my heart close to yours. / I will hear your song, beloved pilgrim, / I will remember my homeland and I will die”.

With several variants, the version that I have transcribed is the most accepted. What is the message that this text keeps? The lyrics of “Las golondrinas”, whether by Zamacois or whoever, contain an acrostic that not everyone who has heard the song knows. An acrostic is a poetic composition, the first letters of whose verses form a word or a phrase. Let’s put together the initial letter of each verse of “Las golondrinas” and we will read the hidden message in the song. It says: “To the object of my love.”

By literary license the i appears as ye. Beautiful detail of this acrostic, and little known, as I said, in one of the most played pieces in our country. It is heard at funerals, retirements and goodbye occasions in general. My friends sang it to me in an off-key choir – the drinks, if they are copious, they don’t know how to tune – the night of my bachelor party, because I told them not to count on me anymore for our night wanderings, forgotten civility and catechism . All this comes up because yesterday we sang “Las golondrinas” at the time change.

For the last time we move the hands of the clock back, and we will never move them forward again. Summer time is over, and against the opinion of some I applaud its termination, because that schedule produced a kind of jet-lag for me that made me look like an asshole for several days and that significantly reduced my faculties, already themselves diminished by that relentless army, the years, which do not stop their continuous march.

I applaud López Obrador for such a measure, the only good one, some say, so far in his six-year term. I will have to complain about many things, but I will praise this decision. Don Chinguetas and Doña Macalota had talked about redecorating his house. A few days later, the lady surprised her flippant husband with a stupendous brunette in their marital bed. Before her bristly consort could say a word about her, Don Chinguetas told her: “You have your ideas about how to redecorate the house, and I have mine.” FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE

Jean Cusset, an atheist except for the time the little boat he was traveling in was going to capsize in the Bay of Biscay, took another sip of his martini – with two olives, as always – and continued:

-I believe in the justice of the Lord, but I believe more in his mercy. God is love, and since God is infinite, his love must also be infinite. He is a loving father rather than a harsh judge, and he does not punish his children with eternal damnation. Believing in hell is not believing in the infinite goodness of God. But if there is no hell, then where is Hitler? Perhaps he reincarnated as a poor wretch who is currently being shaved by a bad Jewish barber.

So said Jean Cusset, And he took the last sip of his martini, with two olives, as always,

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

by AFA

“. Schedule change.”.

since yesterday morning

-obviously it’s a saying-

I felt like I was coming back to life

with Christian time clock.