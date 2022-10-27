The Prime Minister of the kingdom wore an oversized magna plus bra on a red velvet cushion. He explained to his bewildered aide-de-camp, “The prince ordered me to ask all the maidens in the kingdom to try on this garment. He says it’s a new version of ‘Cinderella’”. We already know Afrodisio Pitongo. He is a man prone to the lust of the flesh.

At the restaurant Mible saw a pretty girl. She immediately went to her table and without further ado invited her to go out with him that night. The girl rejected him. She told him bluntly: “I can’t accept an invitation from a perfect stranger.” “Don’t worry, chula,” Aphrodisio replied. I’m far from perfect.” The sergeant addressed the soldiers: “Those who know something about music step forward.” Two gave it. He ordered the military: “Go right now to the general’s house. His wife wants the piano to be taken up to the third floor.”

The newlyweds were going to spend their wedding night in a hotel in the city, because the next day they would take a flight to start their honeymoon trip. They came to register, then, still wearing their wedding attire; she in her wedding dress, he in hers, her tailcoat. Great was the surprise of the gallant when her brand new wife showed the concierge her wedding dress and told him, challenging: “Let’s see, run me out of the hotel now.” Everything indicates that Layda Sansores is the fuck behind the throne. The evidence shows, in effect, that the Red Fury is the instrument that López Obrador uses to attack those who oppose him in any way, and force them to submit to his dictates.

That happened with this Alito, who yielded -he gave himself- to the Caudillo’s will after the brunette governor of Campeche took so many clothes out of the sun as to make a three-ring circus tent out of them. As soon as the national leader of the PRI surrendered to AMLO, the attacks against him by the not-so-campechana woman ceased as if by magic. Now the lady directs her attacks, surely on instructions “from above”, against Ricardo Monreal, who certainly does not enjoy the Caudillo’s sympathy, since he has not accepted the role of vassal, a quality that López Obrador imposes on all those who form his court. .

Monreal, I say it bluntly, is the only morenista – just like that: the only one – to whom I would give my vote in an election. Unfortunately, his chances of appearing as Morena’s candidate are scarce, since he does not meet the requirement that the Caudillo of the 4T demands from him: complete submission; absolute unconditionality. We are on our way to a maximato, without a doubt. Although he leaves the Palace, President López will continue to be the king. Don Chinguetas and Doña Macalota were having their umpteenth marital quarrel. She yelled at him: “I’m fed up! I’m going to my mother’s house!”

Don Chinguetas snorted: “How come you’re going to your mother’s house? She has been living with us for five years!” Kalentina went to a sex therapist’s office and complained to him about her husband. He was very bland when making love, she told him; she did it mechanically, like an automaton, without immediately putting not only fire, but not even a minimum heat. What could she do to excite him? The counselor made a strange suggestion. He told her: “In the moment of love, pluck a little hair out of it. That will spur him on and make him put more of an effort into the task.” Some time passed, and Kalentina phoned the therapist. He asked her if the recommendation she made had worked with her husband. “It did work, doctor,” she answered. But he only has one little hair left for tonight.” FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando Fuentes Aguirre

He came unannounced and said:

– I am the number one. I’m worth more than everyone.

He was faced by number 11:

– I have two number ones. Then I’m worth twice as much as you

And 111:

– I have three number ones. Then I’m worth triple.

Then came 1111, 11111, 111111, 1111111, 11111111, and so on to infinity.

Number one realized then that he wasn’t number one.

It was just a number one.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

by AFA

“. Cigar manufacturers will offer gifts to smokers.”

by way of gratitude

the aforementioned producers

give smokers

as a gift, a coffin.

