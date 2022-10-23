“What is the part of the human body that increases up to 20 times its size under certain conditions of arousal?”. That question was asked by Dr. Testuto, head of the Department of Anatomy at the Faculty of Medicine, to the pretty student Susiflor. She blushed. (No one will believe me, but there are still girls who blush these days). “Please, teacher,” she asked, embarrassed, “don’t ask me those kinds of questions.” “What kind of questions are you referring to?” answered the doctor with simulated surprise. “If you didn’t understand what I asked you, I’ll give you the answer myself.”

The part of the male that increases up to 20 times its size under certain conditions of arousal is the pupil of the eye. I tell you this so that one day you will not suffer any disappointment”. The young Orestes went to see his close friend Pylades in his apartment. He was surprised to find him with a baby in his arms. “And that baby?” – he asked in amazement.”I broke off relations with my girlfriend,” Pylades explained, “and she gave me back my portraits, my gifts, in short, everything I had given her.” anyone, went to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and asked to speak with the person in charge of Mexico’s representations abroad.

He told him out of the blue: “I want to be an ambassador.” The official asked him: “Do you have any diplomatic experience? I ask because if you do, that automatically disqualifies you for the position.” “I know absolutely nothing about international relations,” replied the individual. “Then I deserve to represent the 4T in some country.” He asked the official again: “But do you have any qualifications to exercise diplomacy?” “Look,” said the subject. “Since I got married, I told my wife that every Saturday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. I have to go take care of a sick uncle. That was 20 years ago, and I still care about it.” believe”. At the moment that Miss Celiberia, an elderly single woman, arrived at Himenia Camafría’s house, a celibate autumnal like her, the hostess was talking on her cell phone. She told Himena to whom she was calling: “Now I have a visitor, because I invited a little friend to have a snack, but I already registered her number. I’ll report later. I’m very interested in what she’s telling me.”

Celiberia asked him, curious: “Who was it?”. Miss Hymenia replied: “An obscene call.” Sister Bette, a missionary, was trying to teach the white man’s language to a native of the Hamburger Islands. She pointed to a tree and said, “This is called a ‘tree’.” “Tree” -repeated the aborigine. “This is called ‘flower’.” “Flower”. In that they ran into a couple who was making love in the forest. The indigenous asked: “What is that called?” The reverend, taken aback, told him the first thing that came to her mind: “It’s called ‘riding a bicycle.'” In that they arrived at the beach and saw another couple celebrating the same natural rite.

The islander whom Sister Bette was indoctrinating took his spear and stabbed it hard into the butt of the fucker, who fled at full speed, with the spear stuck in his butt, while crying out in a moaning voice: “Kalú majanda limpo naragundi lopu satagura nipo! Kalú majanda limpo maragundi lopu satagura nipo!” That, in the language of the people of Hamburg -such is the name of the inhabitants of the Hamburger Islands-, means: “Oh nanita! Oh nanita!”. Seeing the spear that his disciple had inflicted on the other, Sister Bette asked: “Why did you do that?” The aborigine answered sullenly: “The palarundi ride my bicycle.” (“Palarundi” means bastard).

FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

STORIES OF THE CREATION OF THE WORLD

From time to time – it seems that very from time to time – the Lord peeks out to see the Earth.

He recently showed up.

He saw men killing each other in war.

He saw women beaten and raped.

He saw children starving.

He saw elderly people suffering from abandonment and loneliness.

He looked at poverty, disease and death.

The Lord saw all this and, desolate, asked the Spirit:

Tell me: do I really exist?

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

By AFA.

“Who rules in Mexico?…”

This question is not trivial.

I put it sincerely.

And one thing I suggest:

ask the general.