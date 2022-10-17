The married woman and her coime were on the fornicator’s bed when the sinner’s husband entered the bedroom. Before the newcomer could say a word, his wife told him: “Don’t deny me, Cucoldo. From the expression on your face I guess you think we’re doing something wrong.” Forty years of my life I was a teacher. How many things my students taught me in those four decades! I learned, for example, that education does not consist in transmitting data, but in sowing enthusiasm. I also learned that a good educator must love his students, since the task of teaching is, above all, a task of love. Whoever makes fun of a student, or humiliates him, does not deserve the name of teacher.

Those teachers who systematically fail the entire group, or most of it, to create a reputation for toughness and rigor do not realize that by doing so they are failing themselves. In my days as director of schools I came across many of those specimens who took pleasure in making their class a torture. How many vocations they frustrated, and how much they made many students suffer! Those who had the misfortune to fall into their hands remember them with resentment and contempt. Best remembered are the teachers called “boats”, complacent, comfortable, who out of laziness or not being upset with their group give away passing grades, because they know they are not fulfilling their obligation well and they fear that the protests of their students will make them lose their position.

I think that to be a good teacher you must have been a good student before. What’s this all about? I am concerned about the quality of the universities created by López Obrador under the name of Don Benito Juárez. The students of these campuses have rebelled, since they are not provided with the necessary elements for their proper education. The person in charge of such institutions talks to them, and instead of offering them a solution to their problems, she threatens them by saying that they will be victims of their protests. Can she be called a teacher who acts in this way? Can one be called a school where the students have two teachers instead of the six they should have? And that happens in a medical school.

Who will put themselves in the hands of someone who graduates from an institution born more from demagoguery than from the true intention of educating well? It is a pity that many young people are entrusting their future to “universities” created on the fly, neglected by those responsible for their proper functioning and whose critics might call them duckling universities. Or goose, which for the case is the same. You should not play with the lives of young people, nor expose them to failure as professionals. What happens is that those in charge of these institutions, and their founder, think that they are doing these boys a favor by opening such universities for them after they were unable to enter UNAM or other public universities. No favor exists here. By offering these universities, the 4T acquires a serious responsibility with the young people who enter them.

They are not fulfilling it, hence the reasonable protests of the students. They must be heard and their just demands met. This is not one more lie of the regime and another failure of its driver. I know that all this sounds like Magister dixit, but a “Medical school” that functions practically without teachers in the abandoned premises of a kindergarten sounds worse. An employee of the industrial census asked Don Algon: “Put the number of employees you have, separated by sex.” “Miss,” the businessman objected, “sex doesn’t separate my employees. Rather, it unites them.” FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

The nights are lengthening, and the social gathering after dinner in Ábrego’s mansion also lengthens.

Doña Rosa, Don Abundio’s wife, recounts:

-Abundio went to Saltillo to consult a doctor, because he did not feel well. When he came back I asked him how it went. He replied: “Well, the doctor says that he says I have high blood pressure. And yes, it has to be, because I’m having some gross thunder.”

We all laugh; Don Abundio gets stuffy, he says:

– Old talker.

Doña Rosa makes the sign of the cross with her index finger and thumb, brings it to her lips and swears:

-For this.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

By AFA.

“. Another cold wave is coming.”.

According to several testimonies,

the low temperature

brings -secure consequence-

marriage increases.