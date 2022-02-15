I’ll call her “Nené”, although that certainly wasn’t her name. “Nené” for “NN”, No Name. I hide it so as not to miss her memory, unforgettable. She was our friend, the one of whom we met daily in the cafe to talk about lyrics and music; to philosophize about trifles that are everything. She did not philosophize: she lived. She generous of her body, she liked the pleasures that in those years were seen as exclusive to men. She went to bed with whoever she wanted, and the truth is that she was very whimsical. She with us she did not have carnality. “You are my friends,” she-she explained, and sex spoils very beautiful friendships. We asked her, curious and indiscreet: “How do you not get pregnant?”. (We are talking about pre-pill times). She answered: “I know my moons well.” One day she came to the table bringing some elegant envelopes, and she distributed one to each of us. They were her wedding invitation. She was going to get married, she told us with the same naturalness with which she would have told us that she was going to get a perm, a very fashionable hairstyle at that time. A certain lawyer, a bachelor in his seventies, had proposed to her, she didn’t know if he knew or didn’t know about her criminal history. We attended the nuptial mass, which was in style, in the cathedral and with three parents, because the groom was possible. When Nené left, she saw us in the atrium and went towards us. She, happy and proud, told us: “And in white!” Among the many forms of discrimination of which women are victims, there is one that in Mexico has not been the object of attention. It is accepted to a greater or lesser degree for an older man to marry a young woman, but it is never seen well for a mature woman to marry a man considerably younger than herself. This could be seen on the occasion of Elba Esther Gordillo’s marriage to hers, now her husband. The comments that were made about it on the networks generally ranged between the shocking and the insulting. That, of course, was largely due to the political personality of the bride, but also to the age difference of the spouses. Although I may be wrong, I think that feminist organizations should have noticed and pointed out this discriminatory attitude, regardless of the person involved. Why is it stigmatized in women that which in men is condoned, and even admired? Anyway, this is not the first time that I have the impression that sometimes I am more feminist than feminists. And I’m not for political correctness. I am, plain and simple, by human correction. The mine was at the top of the mountain, and there were only men in it. A newly arrived young engineer felt after a couple of months the natural urgencies of the vernal age -that is, spring-, and asked the foreman of the mine what those who were there did when they needed to vent their carnal impetus. “We use the mule” -replied the subject. The young engineer was flustered. How was I going to resort to bestiality, in Latin bestialitas, coitus cum gross, coitus with an animal? He dismissed the idea out of hand. But several more weeks passed, and the call of concupiscence intensified. It has been very well said that if the door is closed to nature, it will enter through the window. He asked the foreman, then, to bring him the little mule. The man asked him what he wanted her for, and the young man confessed, sadly, why. “Either you’re crazy or you’re a degenerate” – the one from the mine was scandalized. He argued the engineer: “You told me that when they feel the desire for sex they use the little mule.” “Yes,” the foreman accepted, “but we use it to go to town in it. That’s where the bad house is.” END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE

Are there souls in pain at the bottom of the sea as there are on the surface of the earth?

The sea is an immense graveyard. We don’t think about that when we bathe in its waters on vacation. At the bottom of the ocean lies an infinite number of bodies of drowned people over the centuries: sailors whose ship was shipwrecked; men of war who were buried in the píélago; passengers of ships that sank, like the “Titanic” and many others whose name has been forgotten.

I wonder if in the constant night of the abyss those dead go for a walk. Will the fish be scared when looking at them? Will seahorses and jellyfish run away when they see them? Will the graceful dolphins turn away from them in fear?

I think that if there are apparitions on earth there must also be in the sea. It’s true: none of Verne’s divers told him they saw one, but perhaps they did so so the writer wouldn’t tease him for being too imaginative. Maybe some modern hotel diver stumbled upon a ghost among the corals, but he kept quiet so as not to scare away the tourists.

Who knows. Me, just in case, when I go to the sea I never go too far from the shore.

Until tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

by AFA

“. AMLO will pay criminals so that they no longer commit crimes.”

The criminal is terrible.

I seem to see it already:

the money will collect

and will continue to commit crimes.