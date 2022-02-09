“You can’t get on my bus,” the driver told the lady. “Your suitcase is too big.” The woman was exasperated. She told the driver: “Get in your truck, you know where.” The man replied: “If you put your suitcase right there then you can go up.” Dulcibel was telling a movie to her friend Susiflor. “Then he gave her a kiss on her lips.” “On the lips?” Susiflor repeated. “It must be a very old movie.” I feel immense affection for Santiago, Nuevo León. Relatives of my wife live there whom we love and of whom we keep fond memories. Beautiful place is the old Villa. It has a parish church with a staircase in front that whoever climbs it is already qualified to climb Everest. Nearby is the La Boca dam, where Ernesto “El Chaparro” Tijerina, one of the best men I have ever met in my life, was waiting for us on his motorboat. For the effect he wore sailor attire: pants and white shoes; blue jacket -navy, of course- with gold buttons; kepi of a ship’s captain. He was taking us to the other end of the dam. On the edge of it he had a small chalet in which he entertained his friends with lavishness and lordship. There I treated Don Eugenio Garza Lagüera, kind and gentlemanly. When he and Ernesto met, don Eugenio asked him: “And tell me: what is his turn?” El Chaparro answered immediately: “Ask me rather what my overdraft is.” This anecdote was told to me by Genaro Leal, another great man whose wise and tasty conversation is a gift. I also lived there with Héctor Espino, one of the greatest glories of Mexican baseball, and with another unforgettable friend, Rafael Domínguez García, who sang the song “I’m thinking of you” like nobody else, which some say is by Lara and others not. . It was a joy to see the dam overflowing with water from Ernesto’s house. In it the clouds that arrived and stopped to look at her and see Santiago from above were reflected. Now, says “El Norte”, the dam is at the lowest level in its history, and in its empty vessel ruins of the buildings that once stood on the site have appeared, and even the skeleton of a car that once fell in its waters and there it stayed. La Boca is dry, as are the other dams that supply water to Monterrey. The capital of Nuevo Leon is thirsty, because it hasn’t rained, and when it doesn’t rain it’s as if Diosito had fallen asleep, tired of so much eternity, and had forgotten about us. “I will be the best Secretary of Agriculture in the history of Mexico,” Fat Pesqueira promised President Miguel de la Madrid when he was appointed. Already at the door he turned around and added: “If it rains, huh? If it rains.” Now the industrious people of Nuevo Leon, and especially the residents of Monterrey, suffer from the lack of water. This is a serious lack, which can lead to the extreme of rationing the vital liquid, if I am allowed that unprecedented expression to allude to water. Caution in its use; search for new sources of supply and prayers so that it rains abundantly soon; all that is needed in this case of great need. It would be sad if what I have narrated happened in a town in Sonora happened there. A certain lady complained on a radio program that water was so scarce in her neighborhood that she had to get up at night to fetch water. She asked the announcer: “And she fucked last night?”. After a pause she answered the lady: “Indigo!”. That Sonoran expression, says Mr. Sobarzo, means something like “of course”, “naturally”, “of course”, “egg”. END.

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE

Variations opus 33 on the theme of Don Juan

Sometimes sleep escapes from Don Juan’s bedroom and goes to sleep elsewhere. Then the gentleman indulges in one of the tasks of insomnia: remembering.

Last night she evoked Doña Elvira, a woman so woman that Don Juan gave himself to her instead of her giving herself to him. The relationship was brief – two or three nights only – and then she sent him away with no more than a cold, curt goodbye.

That time the great lover felt small. He was used to dominating, and this time he was dominated. He wanted to look for Dona Elvira again and found only her indifference and her disdain.

He remembers this night with nostalgia and resentment at the same time. She doesn’t know that at that moment, Mrs. Elvira is remembering him. In her doze, the woman says: “I knew I was going to fall in love with Don Juan, and one shouldn’t fall in love with a man like that.”

The two of them were like two warships crossing each other on the sea in the mist and fearfully moving away from each other.

Until tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

by AFA

“. López-Gatell is vehemently defended by the President.”.

AMLO assumes that role

defense attorney,

and his fervor is explained,

Well, López is his Gatell.

