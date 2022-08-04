“Last night I saw your wife at a party,” one guy told another at the hotel. “I don’t think so,” the other objected. “My wife doesn’t usually go to parties in my absence. What clothes did she wear?” “I don’t know,” the guy replied. “I left before the guests got dressed again.”

We live in a world in conflict. That shouldn’t be surprising: Adam and Eve also lived in a world in conflict (the expulsion from paradise; that of Cain and Abel). It seems that those of us who belong to the human gender are pugnacious by nature. We cannot live in God’s peace.

I was a reporter on duty for a small newspaper and an individual came to file a complaint. He told me that he was a popsicle seller, and he was going to offer his merchandise at the doors of a school. “There is another paletero – he told me -, and when I arrive he throws hints at me.” I asked him, “What kind of hints are you throwing at him?” He replied: “He tells me: ‘Are you coming again, you bastard son of your reputation, fucking fucking mother?'”.

We like to get into trouble, as if those who get into us were not enough. One subject stood in the middle of the crowded canteen and declared at the top of his voice: “I reckon everyone here is a bunch of assholes.” Before this significant manifestation there was a deep silence in the tavern. That favorable circumstance was taken advantage of by the jerk to repeat his theory: “I calculate that everyone who is here is a bunch of assholes.” At that, a man of gigantic stature, with muscles like a bull and fists like blacksmith’s hammers, stood up and dealt the declarant a formidable blow triple the horsepower of the one with which Luis Ángel Firpo, a great boxer from Argentina, took out Jack Dempsey from the ring, who fell on the journalists, who put him back on the string while an immoral referee extended the count from 10 seconds to 17. That happened at the Polo Grounds in New York on September 14, 1923 , in the presence of 80 thousand spectators.

The first time I was in Buenos Aires – very good airs have taken me to that beautiful city several times – I went on a personal pilgrimage to the La Recoleta cemetery, where Firpo rests, and I said in a low voice to the statue of the boxer, that he is in front of his mausoleum: “You won, Luis”. But I notice that I have gone through the hills of Úbeda, a place that I visit frequently in my writings. “I calculate that everyone who is here is a bunch of assholes.” That’s what that reckless, impudent guy said. One of the patrons stood up and gave the puppet a punch that threw him six or seven meters away and made him come to the ground spurting blood from the nine natural orifices of his body. He later commented on the laceration: “Well, I didn’t miscalculate so badly after all. I was only wrong by one.”

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is a similar provocation. It seems more typical of the crazy Trump regime than the moderate Biden administration. That act creates a new tension between the United States and China, a tension for whose effects I cannot be held responsible, since I am very busy seeing the tension between AMLO and the neighbor to the north due to the elementary patriotic and nationalist bravado of the Caudillo of the 4T. That said: we live in a world in conflict. You want to say what Cuco Sánchez once said: “I have known if I was not born.”

As the wedding party began, the announcer announced: “The happy couple is coming! Let’s welcome the bride and her mother with applause, friends!”

Lorelei, a single girl, bluntly told her parents: “I’m pregnant”, “What!” her mother exclaimed sadly. She sullenly stated her father: “We already know how. What we need to know is with whom.” FINISH.

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

A camerlengo of the Pope went in search of San Virila to his convent. He told her:

– His Holiness wants you to be a cardinal. He has heard of the miracles you do, and wants to have you near.

The little puffin replied:

-The miracles I do are always for the benefit of my neighbor. Now I’m going to make one for my own benefit.

And so saying he disappeared. Everywhere they looked for him without finding him. Days later, when the camerlengo had gone, his brothers found him. He was perched on a fig tree, enjoying the figs and laughing with amusement.

The Pope’s envoy informed him of the failure of his mission. The Pontiff ordered him:

Come back and repeat my wish.

“Your Holiness will have to forgive me,” replied the camerlegno. Virila’s brothers told me: “Don’t come back. He loves his convent and its poor so much that if you try to take him away again, even in the name of the Pope, you run the risk that now you will disappear.

By AFA.

“. Trump thought of invading Mexico.”.

With AMLO so subdued

at his clumsy will,

Trump to Mexico, really,

I already had it invaded.

