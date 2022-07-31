A libidinous, lubricious and salacious man is Afrodisio Pitongo. Honest young woman, on the other hand, is Loretela. The indecent guy made him an unseemly proposition. She told him, “I don’t believe in sex without love.” She replied Pitongo: “You give me sex, pretty. I’ll see where I’m looking for love.”

Babalucas told a friend: “They offer me a job in Puebla.” He asked the other: “Of what?”. Babalucas replied: “Of the Angels.”

Reverend Rocko Fages, pastor of the Fifth Coming Church (not to be confused with the Fifth Avenue Church, which allows its parishioners to fornicate as long as they don’t commit it behind the temple, since such a thing has already happened), was going one night on the street when he was met by a woman from public calls. The pastor believed that the opportunity had come to convert a sinner, and he said to her: “Do you know original sin?” He answered the prostitute: “I know enough original sins, handsome. You’ll tell me which one you want.”

Empedocles Etilez ran one of his customary parties and arrived at his home when the Sun was already peeking out from the east. His wife received him furiously. She told him, “It’s 7 in the morning!” spluttered the temulent. “And what is the temperature?” Such an answer made the lady more upset. She asked the drunk: “Why do you arrive at this hour?” With praiseworthy sincerity, Etílez replied: “For breakfast.” (Said one drinker: “It’s true: alcohol doesn’t solve any problem. But neither does water or milk.”)

The boy was getting married. His father told him solemnly: “My son, you will always remember this day as one of the happiest of your life.” “Father,” the boy corrected him, “my wedding is tomorrow.” “Precisely,” the father confirmed. “That’s why I tell you that you will always remember this day as one of the happiest of your life.” (Someone said that courtship is the dream of love, and marriage is the alarm clock. Everyone talks about the fair as it goes on it).

Wedding night. He saw her fiancée’s boobs and told her: “You have very small ones. Surely that’s because you smoke a lot. I’ve never smoked.” He looked at her crotch and asked, “So what excuse do you have?”

The high priest of Baal proposed to his companions: “What do you think, friends, if this time we leave the virgins for ourselves and send the gods a pizza?”

The dinosauria was in an undue trance with a dinosaur from the neighboring forest. At that, the earth trembled. He exclaimed alarmed the dinosaur: “It’s my husband! I know his steps!”.

A friend of Bragueto offered him: “If you want, I’ll introduce you to Gorgorola. She’s quite ugly, but she’s the only daughter and universal heiress of don Crésido, the richest man in the state.” She asked the greedy subject: “How old is she?”. The friend informed him: “She’s forty.” Bragueto specified: “No. Don Crésido.”

Tired of Pepito’s pranks, his beautiful teacher told him: “Oh, Pepito! How I would like to be your mom for a few days!”. “Fantastic, teacher! -the boy was enthusiastic-. How much fun my dad would have!”.

Nonito was naive and candid. Kaslentina, on the other hand, had a lot of experience, and she tried to have more. One night they went to the Ensalivadero, a solitary and dim spot conducive to amorous outbursts. In the back seat of the car, Kalentina said to Nonito with an exalted accent: “Show me that you’re a man!” Nonito showed him his INE credential.

Two mountain parrots were flying when a jet passed over them. Full of admiration, one parrot said to the other: “How fast it flies!” She answered the other: “You would fly like that too if your butt was burning.” FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

STORIES OF THE CREATION OF THE WORLD

The Lord made the rose.

Then came the poets.

The Lord made the swallows.

Then more poets came out.

The Lord made the Moon.

Then more poets appeared.

The Lord made the woman.

Then the poets multiplied.

The Lord made the rhinoceros, the hippopotamus, and the crocodile.

Then the Spirit asked him:

-Why did you do them?

The Lord explained:

-There were already too many poets.

MANGANITES

By AFA.

“. We will import maize from Africa.”.

I have a concern

which is not the easiest.

with that corn the tortillas

They will taste like a lion to us.

