His name was Fidencio. Fidencio Flores. He was born and lived almost his entire life in Ramos Arizpe, a busy city next to mine where tamales and chorizo ​​used to be made and now cars and trucks are made. Fidencio was a poet, and what’s more, he seemed so. Gallardo, handsome, his tall stature was crowned with profuse white hair that gave him the appearance of a prophet or bard. He liked to be called “the ultimate romantic.” In the literary-musical evenings of Ramos and Saltillo his participation was obligatory. He said his poems with a sonorous voice that he did not need a microphone. He never married. Poets and marriage don’t get along. He lived with his parents and a sister in a vast old house. The hall gave way to a large patio around which the rooms were accommodated. In that house a strange event happened that I cannot stop recounting. For reasons -or reasons- that no one ever knew, Fidencio’s father and mother stopped talking to each other. The gentleman left the conjugal bedroom and took his things to a room on the opposite side of the spacious patio. They were never treated again. They ate meals at different times; if they crossed paths by chance they didn’t even look at each other. Of course: every morning they asked about each other. “Daughter: go see how your mom woke up.” “Son, go see how your father woke up.” That lasted 30 years. One day, old and at two, the lady woke up lifeless. Her children broke the news to her father. Two hours later the man died suddenly. They watched and buried them together. The story is so true that it even seems invented. That’s how they told it to me and that’s how I told it.

But that’s not what I was going to talk about. I was going to say that Fidencio wrote a poem to which he gave a beautiful title. It is called “Hostia santa”, and it is a tribute to the tortilla, which in Mexico is a daily food for rich and poor. The same is present in the towers of a castle as in a humble neighborhood. It cannot be missing in any Mexican table.

In a Zacatecas town I went to have breakfast in a small inn. I asked the waitress who served me the eggs for lunch some tortillas. She asked me: “Does she want them as a man or a woman?” She knew from my puzzled expression that I didn’t know the difference. She explained to me: “The ones for women are slapped; the ones for men are from a machine.” Sure, I ordered the women’s.

José Moreno Villa, from the glorious Spanish exile, narrated in his autobiography that when the ship in which he came with many other companions docked in Veracruz, everyone was surprised to see among the contingents that came to the pier to receive them a very large one made up of women who carried a huge blanket: “The Tortilleras Union welcomes you”. “Damn! -exclaimed one, amazed-. They are unionized here!”. And that is in Spain. where the common tortilla is potato, the word “tortilleras” was used to name lesbians.

But I didn’t mean to talk about that either. What I was going to say is that the price of a kilo of tortillas rose by 2 pesos. It seems little, but it is a serious blow to the economy of poor families. Everything has gone up lately; inflation in the country is already rampant. The 4T blames the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the North American crisis for this, but the truth is that the living conditions of poor Mexicans have worsened considerably. “For the good of all, the poor first” may be a nice phrase, but it doesn’t put an omelette on anyone’s table. And no one should miss that “holy host” that Fidencio Flores spoke of, who would truly be the last romantic if it weren’t for the fact that in all the towns and cities of the country there are still the last romantics. FINISH.

LOOKOUT.

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

Do you remember, Terry, my beloved dog, when you saved that litter of kittens from being eaten by the opossum?

They were alone in a corner of the galley – their mother had gone out in search of food – and that ugly animal suddenly arrived. You put yourself between him and the newborns, and your threatening barks made the opossum move away.

You and the cat were stubborn enemies. But she got to see what happened, and then she did something that amazed me. She went to you, rubbed her body against yours and purred. If she hadn’t seen that, she wouldn’t have believed it.

How many memories you left of your life, Terry! That is why there is no death for you. Now that I write this I feel your presence, and at night I seem to hear your light footsteps in the house. You are still with us, even if you are no longer with us.

remember us Terry, so we don’t disappear either.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITES.

By AFA.

“. Fights between the presidential candidates.”.

They all fight hard

to succeed Obrador.

Don’t make that mistake.

Your finger will decide.