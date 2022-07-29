Don Hamponio, the drug dealer on the corner, had a partner who contradicted him in everything. Tired of his contradictions, he warned him: “If you contradict me again, I will kill you like a dog.” It didn’t take long for the other to counter him again. Don Hamponio pulled his pistol from him and shot him. With the last breath of life the guy went: “Meow.”

I no longer want to appear as a systematic contradictor, but I will say right away why I think that the “Franciscan poverty” proposed by López Obrador will fail. Before, however, I will give myself the luxury of putting here an attempt at a sonnet that deals precisely with what Saint Francis called “our lady poverty.” Here are those verses;

“He arrived when the priest was browning at the ranch

-mass, weddings, baptisms, first communions-,

poor, as poor, their sturdy shoes,

his threadbare cassock and wide hat.

He knows everyone: Esteban, Lupe, Pancho.

They want him “because he doesn’t lecture us.”

He leads them to Heaven between two curses:

to men, “bastards”; to the children, “carancho”.

With his ancient breviary which he hesitantly reads,

his coffee and his cigarette, his cot, an old cloak,

tortillas and beans, it has more than enough.

It’s easy for laughter, just like for crying.

In the city his people call him ignorant.

And it is. So ignorant that he does not know that he is holy.”

These awkward lines mean that poverty, to be Franciscan, must be voluntary, not imposed. The austerity that López Obrador inflicts on his officials is an imposition that in Latin is called velis nolis, to want and not. If they admit her, it’s because they can’t do anything else, but they make up for that meager salary with the resource of poorly paid day laborers: you pretend to pay me and I pretend to work. This is how things are AMLO does not have officials; it has mostly bureaucrats, and bad-tempered ones at that. Result: a government of mediocre, because no one with training and experience wants to work for a chili-counting boss, which is what stingy and stingy people are called. López Obrador takes care of the cents with a greedy desire and unconsciously throws away the pesos like a nouveau riche squanderer. He should respect the phrase “Franciscan poverty”, of such depth and meaning, and not use it to designate one more of his sensational demagogic actions that are useless, not even to divert the attention of the citizenry from his errors and failures. I will be told that my criticism of the President is constant. Let him give up his morning appearances, his whims and nonsense, and I’ll give up my criticism.

“I heard you got divorced,” a woman told her friend. “Why?” She explained the other: “My husband and I had very different characters. I am a typical Gemini and he is a typical son of the smut.”

It was already past midnight when the phone rang at the veterinarian’s house. The one she called was Doña Panoplia de Altopedo, a lady of good society. Full of anguish, she told the doctor that her puppy and her dog had hit each other, and she could not separate them. “Put them some cold water” -recommended the vet. Five minutes later he called the woman again. The water thing hadn’t worked. She suggested the doctor: “Make a roll of newspaper and pretend you are going to hit them with it.” Moments later the phone rang again. The newspaper thing hadn’t worked either, Dona Panoply said. She told the vet: “Tell the little dog and the little dog that you are on the phone.” The lady hesitated. “And that of the telephone will separate them?”. “Well, look, ma’am,” replied the veterinarian with a spiteful accent. “He has already separated me and my wife three times.” FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

The man pictured here was a great sinner.

He had two women, and he made them both suffer in such a way that he sent them to the grave. He never knew about his children or those he fathered in others whom he seduced and later abandoned.

It was always said of him that he treacherously killed a friend to later take his wife. She, who knew her intentions, committed suicide after the death of her husband. From then on the man indulged in drink. Old, sick and just turned into a human wreck.

One night, drunk with wine and bitterness, he went to the chapel of Santo Cristo and knocked loudly on the door while shouting in desperation; “Lord, forgive me!” Someone opened it, and moments later the man fell dead. On his face, formerly contorted with malice, there was now a soft smile of peace. When in the morning the priest went to

the church the Christ was no longer on his cross.

That is counted in the Potrero.

In the Potrero many things are told.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

By AFA.

“. They detect cases of the monkey virus.”.

After the aforementioned pandemic

monkey virus is here.

Damn! Now yes

the changada is going to take us!