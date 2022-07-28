Don Impericio was desperate. His marriage was a continuous tedium, a great yawn. At Bar Ahunda he confided his problem to a certain friend of his. Such a friend told him: “Perhaps if you have an extramarital relationship that will make your life more interesting, which will be reflected in your domestic environment.” Don Impericio did not like the suggestion, since he was a man of good morals, a faithful husband and a citizen up to date in paying his taxes. He commented to his wife: “I told my friend Carulo that our married life is boring, and he recommended that I have a relationship outside of marriage to interest him.” “Don’t pay any attention to him,” replied the lady. “I’ve already tried that, and it doesn’t work.”

One girl told another, “My boyfriend’s birthday is coming up, and I don’t know what to get him.” She declared the other. “I don’t have to worry about that. He always asks me the same thing.”

The frightened man asked the assailant who met him in a dark alley: “Please don’t take my money. I have a family to support.” He answered the thug: “I would gladly attend to his request, sir, but I have two.”

AMLO’s morning preaching became a pillory days ago to exhibit and revile the officials who receive a higher salary than that of President López. That action reminded me of the individual who applied for a job, and asked what pay he would receive. The manager told him. “The salary will be according to his skills.” He replied the subject: “So little?”. López Obrador asks his employees for austerity while he squanders hundreds of billions of pesos on works whose usefulness and viability are more than doubtful, as has already been seen at the (ha ha) “Felipe Ángeles” International Airport and the Dos refinery. Bocas, as you will surely see on the Mayan Train. It makes me cringe to write day after day about the errors and nonsense of the 4T, but it is that this regime provides material for criticism on a daily basis, which in vain tries to cover its ineptitude and its failures with a veil of populist demagoguery, if not clowning presidential. Such was the case of Chico Che’s song, a boorishness typical of a small-town politician and not the president of a nation with the history and greatness of our country. That President López Obrador earns very little? He is paid a lot if we consider the meager results of his work in areas as important as security, health, education, economy, employment, investment. In a private company you would have been fired by now. Error after error after error. And the story continues.

How did Pinocchio know he was made of wood? He reached adolescence, and one night his right hand and his crotch lit up at the same time.

“I have also been a political prisoner -said a handsome and handsome boy- For two days a middle-aged deputy did not let me leave her office”.

Pepito suddenly appeared to his older sister and her boyfriend, who were alone in her living room. He told them. “It was so quiet here that I thought it was time to come for my 100 pesos.”

A woman went to the police to report the disappearance of her husband and ask them to look for him. She asked the duty officer: “What is her husband like?” The woman answered. “He is short, fat, bald, zambo.”. She paused and then told the gendarme. “No, on second thought, better not look for him.”

The newlywed complained to her young husband at the same time with astonishment and anger: “Does this mean that just because I said ‘Yes’ the day we got married, I am now obliged to make love to you whenever you want and without charge you anything?”.END.

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

Jeasn Cusset, an atheist except for the day the engine of the plane he was flying in failed, took another sip of his martini -with two olives, as usual- and continued:

-The good Pope Francis traveled to Canada in order to apologize to the various aboriginal ethnic groups of that country for the abuses of which thousands of indigenous children were victims in schools and boarding schools run by the Catholic Church. I think the day will come when another Pope will apologize to the priests, men and women religious who were subjected to the unnatural requirement -not evangelical- of celibacy, and for having made women the object of discrimination in the performance of ecclesial functions. Countless personal sufferings and very serious problems for the Church have derived from the imposition of celibacy and the ancient hostility of clerics against women, which has deprived the Church, already scarce of vocations at this time, of a valuable contingent that could save it from the decline in which it finds itself throughout the world,

So said Jean Cusset. And he took the last sip of his martini, with two olives, as usual.

by AFA

“. Milk will be scarce…”.

The lack that forges

I have already explained it to myself:

milk will be scarce

because water is scarce.

