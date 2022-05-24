Two old men were talking on their bench in the neighborhood garden. “What do you think of these times, my lord Don Simón? he asked the other. This about gender equality; this about women’s liberation; This thing about young girls drinking tequila, and living alone, and having premarital sex. What do you think of the so-called Sexual Revolution? “I don’t think it’s bad,” responded don Simón. The only thing I feel is that this revolution has come when the park has run out for me”…

The health inspectors asked the pig farmer, “What do you feed them?” The owner of the animals replied: “I feed them with leftovers: restaurant waste; hard tortillas, what I find”. The inspectors ruled; “You are attacking public health by feeding your pigs in this way, and you also violate the pig rights of those poor animals by feeding them garbage. He will pay a fine of 500 pesos. The following month the inspectors arrived again. “What feeds the pigs?” The breeder, chastened by the previous visit, replied: “I give them fine fruit, shellfish, prime meat, the best.” “That awful! one of the inspectors burst out in shock. While millions of children in the world suffer from hunger, you feed your pigs like this. He will pay a fine of one thousand pesos. A month later the inspectors arrived again. “What do you feed your pigs?” “Look, gentlemen,” replied the individual. Every day I give 50 pesos to each pig so that they can buy whatever their sooty smut gives them”…

The visitor told the librarian. “I’m looking for the book ‘The Perfect Matrimony’, and I can’t find it”. The one from the library inquired: “Did you look in fiction literature?”… In the course of some spiritual exercises, the preacher asked Doña Panoplia de Altopedo, a lady who could well be described as fifi, point-blank: “ Do you want to go to Heaven or Hell? She pondered: “Heaven must be pleasant, with the song of the seraphim and the cherubim, and above all because of its climate, but I am sure that a better society can be found in hell”… A man entered the Doctor Duerf’s office, prestigious analyst, I was dressed as Napoleon; he had his hand on his chest, the quiff on his forehead, everything. The psychiatrist asked him: Are you coming for a consultation? “No, doctor,” answered the guy. I am perfectly fine. The one that worries me is my wife Josefina. She insists on believing herself to be Mrs. González”…

The fierce war of aggression that Putin, the Hitler of our time, has waged against Ukraine has brought with it not only political and economic consequences, but also religious ones. The patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, far from condemning this barbaric action, has supported it, and even blessed it. That prompted an unusual statement by Pope Francis, who urged the said hierarch not to become “Putin’s altar boy.” Harsh words, but deserved. The husband needed to dictate a letter at his house, and asked his wife, who worked as an executive assistant, to type such a letter on the computer. “Oh no! she protested. Don’t you think I have enough of that in the office already? The husband resigned himself to the refusal. He went to the living room, prepared a highball and began to watch TV. The lady herself thought that she had made a mistake by acting like this with her husband. She went to him; she sat cuddly on her lap; she caressed her face; she kissed him on the lips and on her neck: she filled him with enticing voluptuous caresses. “Oh no! he told her then. Don’t you think I have enough of that in the office already?”…

LOOKOUT

Armando Fuentes Aguirre

If you knew how sad I am, you’d be sad too. Lo and behold, forest fires have destroyed hundreds of hectares of forest in the mountains near my city, Saltillo.

I do not remember accidents of the same magnitude. Smoke has darkened the clear sky, and ash falls on houses and streets.

The San Lorenzo canyon in the Zapalinamé mountain range is burning, a place of unfading beauty, and the inhabitants of a town with a beautiful name, Sierra Hermosa, had to be evacuated from their homes to avoid further misfortunes.

Those in charge of protecting this valuable heritage, that of the forest and the fauna that inhabits it, fight hard to put out the fires that the wind has fanned. All resources have been put into practice in order to combat the flames. The fires do not end. The rains of May have already arrived, but in several places these hells continue.

I’m sad,

If you knew how sad I am, you’d be sad too.

Until tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

“… The Sierra Madre Occidental in danger from loggers…”.

With a large dose of cynicism

A friend told me:

“Gee, to the Sierra Madre

they are giving him where he is”.

AFA

#politics #worse