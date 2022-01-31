“You can never enter my heart.” Dulcibel, a girl with good habits, snapped that lapidary phrase at Libidio, a man with bad habits. “Nothing matters,” she replied dismissively, the lubricious subject. “That’s not where I want to go.” Glafira, the daughter of don Poseidon, went to study at the university. Doña Holofernes, the farmer’s wife, informed her husband: “I received a message from Glafira. She tells me that they have already enrolled her.” “Ah! – cried the old man desolate -. I told you that something bad was going to happen to him in the city!”. My Latins are not seminary, because I’ve never been to one. I learned them at the glorious Ateneo Fuente, in Saltillo, a preparatory school where the study of the humanities has always occupied a place of primacy. From my high school days I remember a latin phrase that we applied in our Logic class: Cum hoc ergo propter hoc. Free translation: “At the same time as this, therefore because of this.” The phrase is a fallacy consisting of supposing that two events that happen at the same time are linked to each other by a causal link. Example: Miss A and young man B slept together. Therefore, young man B is the father of child C, whom Miss A gave birth to months later. Who knows, doubted our teacher, Mr. Severiano García. And it is that the aforementioned Miss A had also slept at that same time with the young men D, E, F, G, H, I, J and K. In the same way it would be aberrant to accuse Luis Echeverría of the murder of Don Eugenio Garza Sada . It is conceivable, however, that with his political behavior and his constant preaching against businessmen, he created an environment conducive to the formation of extremist organizations in favor of armed violence, some of which carried out actions such as the attempted kidnapping that led to death the outstanding industrialist from Monterrey. It would also be an aberration to blame López Obrador for the increase in the number of murders of journalists that has been registered so far during his six-year term; but it is also not possible to avoid the insults that day in and day out he also addresses communicators, nor the fact that he frequently pilloris those who criticize his actions. This also forms a favorable environment for the commission of crimes against those who practice journalism. Saying such a thing is in no way equivalent to blaming AMLO for these crimes, which would be committing the fallacy that I pointed out at the beginning. It does serve, yes, to point out that the continuous attacks that the Tabascan makes in his morning appearances to the independent press bring with them risks for those who carry out a task of good for the country, since to silence the excesses and failures of those who exercise power is to open the doors to caudillista absolutism, and eventually to dictatorship. A submissive and obsequious press is a danger to any country. With the foregoing, I believe I have fulfilled my duty to guide the Republic for today. I can then lighten the load that this obligation represents with the story of a last little story. The eldest son of Don Avaricio Cenaobscuras got a girl from the town pregnant, and the miserly lord had to shell out a large sum of money in order to free his offspring from a complicated mess. A short time later, another son of Don Avaricio incurred the same violation, and again the father had to pay a large amount of compensation. A few months passed, and the unmarried daughter of Cenaobscuras informed her parents, tearful and moaning, that she was quite pregnant: “Fantastic! -the miser rejoiced-. Now we get paid!”. END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE

What happened to this man?

Nobody knows.

One day he woke up full of forgetfulness.

I did not even remember his name, something that many of us cannot forget. Worse still: he did not remember the name of the woman who loved him, and that is why she stopped loving him.

He also forgot other no less important things: the drawer where he kept his socks; his cell phone number; the bank where the ATM was from which she could withdraw money. She forgot even that she had forgotten all that.

His became a tramp. They asked him:

-Who are you?

I answered:

-I dont know.

Some said: “Too bad.” Others said: “How good”.

One day the man suddenly regained his memory. He remembered everything from his earliest days. He saw the earth and said:

-Hello mother.

He saw the sea and said:

-What’s up, father.

Until tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

by AFA

“. The Secretary of Education announces ‘a new form of education’.”.

a thought occurs to me

maybe out of place:

that way of educating

is to pay 10 percent.