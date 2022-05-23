The avid and insatiable newlywed asked her husband after another passionate love match: “Tell me, darling: what do you want to celebrate our first month of marriage?” “Arrive” -he replied with a weak and trembling voice…

At the meeting in which they were celebrating 10 years after graduating, one guy asked another: “How have you been?” “Wonderfully well, fabled,” replied the other. I’m dating a blonde, a brunette, and a redhead.” At the meeting to celebrate 25 years of graduation they meet again. “How did it go?”. “Wonderfully well, fabled. I have a house here, an apartment in Miami and a cabin in Aspen.”

At the meeting to celebrate 50 years of having finished the race they met again. “How did it go?” the guy asked again. He said the other: “Wonderfully well, fabled. Last night I had eggs with chorizo ​​for dinner and they didn’t hurt me. At the Thursday snack, Doña Gárgola told her friends: “My husband looks like my wedding dress.” “Why? one asked, not understanding that strange comparison. She explained: “Because nothing else served me the day I got married.”

First of all and first of all we must remember that the adjective “retrograde”, applied by López Obrador to Mexican doctors, also has a masculine gender: “retrograde”, which would be the correct application in the phrase said by AMLO. retrograde doctors; retrograde medical, But that’s the least of it. The rest is the absurd and unfair generalization made by the Tabascan, which motivated the well-founded protest of schools and associations that group together medical professionals, who rightly felt humiliated and offended by that statement by the President, who also branded Mexican doctors of conservatives and neoliberals.

With these adjectives, López Obrador intends to justify the hiring of 500 Cuban doctors who will come to provide their services in Mexico in exchange for a salary that will not be delivered directly to them, but to the Cuban government, a covert way of financing the oppressive regime of the Island with money obtained from the taxes -that is to say from the work- of the Mexicans. Unnecessary, as well as illegal, is this hiring, which is due to purely political reasons and has no basis in reality. On all matters related to the practice of Medicine, there are laws and regulations in our country that should be applied to Cuban doctors, and that surely will not be applied to them, since AMLO shows absolute contempt for the law and always imposes his absolute will for above the legal order.

The truth is that López Obrador has alienated the will of the doctors of his country, of the associations that group them and of the institutions that prepare them. Cuba wins. Mexico loses. The pretty girl told her friends: “I cut off relations with my boyfriend Fildardo.” “Why?” -They Asked. “He liked drinks a lot,” she explained. “Was he very drunk?” -the friends wanted to know. “No,” the girl specified. The cups of my bra ”… The doctor discovered that the lady felt despondent because she did not receive even a demonstration of affection from her husband. “You must make love to her,” she told her husband. “And how do you do that? asked the great fool.

The doctor, astonished by the subject’s ignorance, proceeded in agreement with the lady to give the guy a complete demonstration of the matter in question. “This treatment – the doctor told the man – his wife should receive on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.” “Tuesday and Thursday is fine, doctor,” replied the individual, “but on Saturdays I play poker with my friends, so I can’t bring it to you.” THE END.

It happened that the world was filled with professional rezanderos of various religions.

Even at first they were not pleasing to the Lord, who was bored with their incessant melodies, their endless chant that seemed like the buzzing of flies. And all to get money from others, as the Pharisees do. Oh, how the good Lord would have preferred that those men did at least one good deed in his name!

Desperate, the Lord then said:

I am going to create atheists.

– To the atheists? The Spirit was surprised. They won’t believe us.

“It is true,” replied the Lord. But they won’t bore us that much either.

Armando Fuentes Aguirre

"…Thousands of summer vacationers will saturate airports and highways…".

after vacation

we already know what happens:

that they will return home

wanting to rest.

