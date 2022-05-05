Pope Francis has a wife. Perhaps I am the first journalist to disclose this fact, which will surely startle many. His shock, however, will be unjustified. “Wife” is the name of the ring worn by the bishops, and the Pontiff is, of Rome. In past times it was mandatory that such a ring be made of amethyst, since that stone, purple in color, served as a reminder of the passion of Christ. The Second Vatican Council abolished such a requirement. The Holy Father -so my very Catholic uncle Refugio always used to say when referring to the Pope- has a wife, well, but no mother-in-law. I didn’t have it either.

In my lady’s mother I found a second mother who rejoiced with my joys and comforted me in my sorrows. I have not known faith as great as hers, nor abandonment so complete to the will of God. “The only thing I ask of the Lord – he used to say – is that he allow me to give my children to the sacrament that best suits them”. Two of the four that she had, he gave them to the sacrament that was then called extreme unction. They died in their youth. I have always believed that the most perfect prayer of a Christian is: “Your will be done, Lord.”

I am foreign, then, the abundant jokes -I myself have told many- that are made about mothers-in-law, and the profuse samples of folklore about them. “Mother-in-law’s shroud needle”, is called a large, and strong. In the desert of Coahuila, a barrel cactus half a meter high, flat and with huge and very sharp thorns on its upper part is known by the name of “mother-in-law’s seat”. A popular saying says: “Mothers-in-law, daughters-in-law and sisters-in-law together, not even deceased.”

There are those who, when speaking of politics, brand it as an infamous trade that spoils even the most sacred. “What is more sacred -they ask- than a mother? Well, put it together with politics and what is she? A political mother; a mother-in-law”. Certainly there are mothers-in-law who justify the bad reputation that mothers-in-law have, but I think that the vast majority of them are women who contribute to the good of their married son or daughter’s family, and give their support when needed.

I received excellent advice from Doña Eva Gonda de Garza Lagüera, a most gracious lady who adds exceptional prudence and a wise sense of life to her exterior and interior beauty. When I gave her the invitation for my daughter’s wedding, she told me these words: “Always remember: the in-laws, open purse and closed beak.”

Together with the Pope – with the Holy Father – I pay tribute to the mothers-in-law who are a unifying factor in their family, who contribute to concord and harmony among their own and who, without losing their personal freedom or sacrificing the rest to which they are already entitled They are always willing to help and support their sons and daughters, their granddaughters and grandsons. Oh, and also her daughters-in-law and her son-in-law.

Two friends met at the airport. One asked the other: “What brings you here? Business or pleasure? “Pleasure,” replied the other. I came to drop off my mother-in-law, who is flying back to her house after three months at ours.” A lady came to the laboratory of the Faculty of Chemical Sciences. She had a cake with her. She asked the manager: “I want you to analyze this cake and see if it doesn’t contain any poisonous substance. It’s a gift from my son-in-law.” “You are a liar.” Capronio, a mean and inconsiderate individual, snapped those harsh words at his mother-in-law. “Why are you telling me that?” she freaked out. She explained the jerk: “She told me that if I ever had any attention with you she would drop dead in surprise. I just gave her that bouquet of flowers and she didn’t fall.” THE END.

Armando Fuentes Aguirre

War is the clearest proof of human stupidity.

I think that the last just war was the one made by the nations that allied themselves to stop the onslaught of that inhuman man, owner of all madness and all perversity, who was Hitler.

Equally evil, equally lacking in reason, Putin, the Russian tyrant, now looks. His attack on Ukraine has been condemned by all nations where freedom, democracy and justice prevail. The delay of our Government in explicitly condemning that violence was one more example of the clumsiness with which our international relations have been handled in the current six-year term.

Putin’s character, his background as a violent and irrational man, have the world on edge because of the possibility that this insane despot will drag free nations into a third world war, the consequences of which we cannot even imagine now.

What to do then? Let the Russian hierarch get away with it or confront him and stop his expansionist ambition? Act like Chamberlain or like Churchill? Sooner rather than later, this dilemma will have to be resolved.

Until tomorrow!…