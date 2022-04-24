In room number 210 of the popular Kamawa Motel, the usual erotic encounter of the young couple took place. He was greatly struck by the fact that during the act she passionately exclaimed over and over again: “Adverb used to affirm! Adverb that serves to affirm!”. She suspended the swinging amatory for a moment and asked him, puzzled: “Why do you say that?” He explained her: “I am a Spanish teacher. What I want to say is: ‘Yes! Yes!'”.

Doña Panoplia de Altopedo, a lady of good society, went to buy a sweater. The store clerk showed him one. “It’s virgin wool,” she told him. “Spare yourself the details,” the swollen lady was embarrassed. I am not interested in the sexual behavior of sheep.”

Three elderly people met on a park bench and struck up a conversation about their ages and lifestyles. “I am 90 years old,” declared the first. I attribute my longevity to the fact that I have always eaten little, I have always drunk wine and I have always slept alone. Also every morning I do calisthenics. I’m also a vegetarian.” He stated the second: “I am approaching 100 years. I owe it to the fact that I never smoked, I never consumed alcohol or abused dealings with women. Every day I walk 3 kilometers, and I am vegan.” He said the third: “My conduct has been different. Since I was a teenager I began to smoke and I do so to this day, one pack a day. I have always drunk like a Cossack: every day I drink at least half a bottle of tequila, whiskey or rum. I never go to sleep before 3 in the morning, and up until a few months ago I went to a bad house every night and fucked two women each time. I have never exercised of any kind, and my diet is based on junk food. “Extraordinary! -the other two elders marveled- And how old are you? “22”.

Doña Gelata is not good at things related to sex. In this matter she is indifferent, like some on the subject of religion, politics or soccer. One night her husband came home when she was already asleep. It happened that the man was possessed by certain natural impulses, so he moved her wife to wake her up. “What do you want?” she asked, opening her eyes sleepily. Don Soleto – such is the name of her husband – replied simply: “I want to make love.” She got upset. “And for that you wake me up? her,” she replied, exasperated. Don’t you know where things are?

The young customer asked the travel agent, “When is the best time to go to Paris?” He answered the one from the agency: “Between 25 and 35 years old, and still single.” (An elderly man said evocatively: “I remember my first trip to Paris.” Someone asked: “When was Paris still Paris?” “No,” the veteran clarified. “When I was still me.”)

Pepito proposed to his friend Juanilito: “Do you want to hear my grandmother act like a wolf?” “I would like to” -the boy was interested. The two went with the old lady and Pepito asked her: “Grandma: when was the last time my grandfather made love to you?” The old lady answered: “Uuuuuuuuuuu!”.

The little polar bear addressed his mother: “Mom: what kind of bear am I?” Mama bear replied. “You are a polar bear.” “I’m not a grizzly bear?” “Do not”. “Am I not a panda bear?” “Do not”. “Am I not an anteater?” “Do not”. The little polar bear was not satisfied with his mother’s answers. She insisted: “Are you sure I’m a polar bear?” “Yes,” confirmed the bear. I am absolutely certain: you are a polar bear. Why do you doubt it?” She answered the little bear shivering and giving tooth to tooth: “Because I always have a fucking cold.” THE END.

MANGANITES

By AFA.

“. The United States Ambassador took the initiative from AMLO in a meeting.”

I’m not surprised by the occasion

of the news I quote.

If you neglect a little

It even takes off his pants.

LOOKOUT

By Armando Fuentes Aguirre

Stories of the creation of the world.

The Lord made the heavens and the earth.

He made the rivers, the lakes and lagoons; made the sea

He made the air we breathe.

He made the jungles and the forests.

He made the fish and the birds, and all the animal creatures that live in the world

He finally made man.

Then the Spirit was grieved. He told the Father:

-What a pity! You were so good!

Until tomorrow!…