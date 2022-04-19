At what age do men start to have erectile dysfunction problems? At the age when they start asking that question. Don Cucurulo discreetly courted Miss Himenia, whose April and May had already passed, and hers, June and July, were also passing through. One afternoon he visited her at her house, and enjoyed the snacks that she gave him: a couple of glasses of vermouth -or three- and some pastries that the hostess had bought with her own hands. Encouraged by the consumption, Don Cucurulo placed a chaste kiss on the lips of his inviter. He told her: “Forgive me for being so bold, my friend, but a kiss like the one I gave you is the murmur of love.” “Then yell at me” -asked Miss Himenia. “I have breakfast with that,” my grandfather Don Mariano used to say when someone gave him unexpected news.

Well, López Obrador had breakfast yesterday with the unlikely news that Mexico is not his property. A consistent, united and well-organized opposition put a stop to it and prevented what would have been extremely serious damage to the country. Now the simile of the beast that when it feels cornered becomes even more fierce is applicable to AMLO. He has already threatened that “this is just beginning”, an ominous expression that we must interpret in the sense that he will further radicalize his actions and use all the resources at his disposal to fulfill his will and impose his idea of ​​a nation where the State counts more than the person and where a caudillo attacks institutions and flagrantly violates the law in order to achieve his goals. Both Palm Sunday and Resurrection Sunday were days in which AMLO realized that he does not have it so easy, and that there are forces in front of him that resist him and put him on high even though the Most High is created. Despite this, those of us who do not agree with López’s populist, demagogic and absolutist policy must continue to be on alert. A ruler who describes as a traitor anyone who opposes or dissents against him is dangerous. Today AMLO looks desperate.

It is evident that any stumble puts him out of his mind. That presents risks for the Republic, especially considering that the 4T monarch still has time to do more barbarities. Let’s keep protesting against his excesses. Those who betray Mexico are not those who oppose the dictatorial methods of López Obrador, but those who, from the official structure, support his actions and participate in them. Doña Macalota, the wife of Don Chinguetas, frequently visits her mother. His, I mean, not her husband’s, who has sworn hatred for her. (On a certain occasion, Don Chinguetas commented to his wife: “I am going to give my mother an electrical appliance.” Doña Macalota asked in an acid tone: “A chair?” together, not deceased”).

Don Chinguetas takes advantage of his spouse’s absences to give free rein to his erotic dalliances. Yesterday, nothing less, Doña Macalota returned from one of her trips and surprised her flippant spouse in a situation more than compromised with the neighbor of 14. It is understandable that she was furious with the woman: She blurted out a very ugly word: “Putifarra!”, without taking into account that the Academy does not admit that word; it only registers “butifarra”, which is something quite different: a sausage made from pork and other ingredients that I will not mention now because it is irrelevant. Don Chinguetas felt sorry for the drowsiness that the visitor was having, and he said reproachfully to his wife: “How unfair you are, Macalota. She lends you her iron every time yours breaks down on you.” THE END.

Manganites

“. Easter Sunday.”.

Praise the Lord,

the good Jesus rose,

and they cut off the light

to President Obrador.

by AFA

LOOKOUT

ARMANDO SOURCES AGUIRRE

I think that last night you dreamed of me, Terry, my beloved dog, because last night I dreamed of you and you.

We were at the cabin in the woods that you loved to go to so much. We had gone out onto the terrace while the others were still asleep. It was the uncertain time when the night is almost no longer night and the day is just beginning to be day.

In that came the wonder: three bear cubs appeared in front of us playing. You were going to bark at them, but you held back. Who barks at some children playing? Instead you waggled your tail, which is your way of smiling.

Then they went among the pines. You looked at me as if asking me: “Did you see the same thing as me?”. I didn’t just see it, Terry: I keep seeing it in my memory. I look at the three little bears playing around and I look at you smiling in your own way.

I don’t want to forget this, Terry. I don’t want to forget you, nor do I want you to forget me. Forgetting is the only death there is. Let’s keep remembering. Let’s go on living, cubs, you and me.

Until tomorrow!…