I will not put the name of that lady here out of elementary respect for her privacy, but I will say that at the house of a certain friend of hers she saw a pornographic film in which the man bound the woman’s hands and feet in bed and then carried out on her all sorts of acts of sexual content whose nature exceeded the most fiery erotic fantasies, to the point where compared to them the Kama Sutra was on a par with “Pollyanna” or “Little Lord Fauntleroy”. Eager to experience these unprecedented pleasures for herself, she went to a hardware store and bought several meters of rope that was flexible and resistant at the same time. That night she undressed in the bedroom, stretched out on the bed, and already on fire with libidinous passion, she asked her husband with a hoarse voice: “Tie me to the bed and then do what you want.” The husband granted his wife’s wish. He tied her to the bed and then went to play poker with her friends. (Note. Very Mexican words are “tlapalería” and “rope”. I will explain them for the proper understanding of my foreign readers. Tlapalería, from the Nahuatl tlapalli, color, is a store where paintings are sold, as well as objects generally related to trades such as carpentry, masonry, plumbing, electricity, etc. “Mecate”, from mecatl, rope made of vegetable matter, is a rope. The word also appears in various sayings Very Mexican. Smelling someone’s neck of rope means that they are close to being hanged for their misdeeds. Giving someone the rope means marrying them -that is, hunting them down-, tying them with the bond of marriage). “My husband is very romantic,” Doña Timema declared at the Thursday afternoon snack. At the moment of love he declaims poems to me ”. “It’s true,” confirmed her comadre Malavina. I even know them by heart”. (And wow, one of those poems was the “Ode to Niagara” by Don José María de Heredia, whose recitation lasts 12 minutes, and that’s if you say it in a hurry). What a surprise Don Algón, the office manager, got when he entered the archive room at coffee time and saw his pretty assistant Dulcibel and the archivist engaged in the well-known natural rite on a table. Before the executive could articulate a word, Dulcibel told him: “We already know it’s coffee time, boss, but why do we have to drink coffee?” Libidio invited the young Floribella to go with him to her apartment. After a couple of drinks and a brief session of wet kisses and fiery caresses they went straight to the bed. There Libidio asked his partner to perform an erotic act of great sensual content. She said to him, “What makes you think I’m capable of doing that?” After a pause she added suspiciously: “Unless you’ve read my diary.” Her wife and her husband attended the village charity fair and passed the Wishing Well. One sign announced: “Throw a coin into the well and make a wish. Your wish will come true.” The lady took a coin out of her bag and tossed it. In that her husband slipped and fell to the bottom of the deep well. “Oh! the woman exclaimed. Works!”. Doña Macalota returned from a trip and surprised her consort yoga with a stupendous brunette with brown hair, a straight bust and undulating rump. In view of such an illicit spectacle, the wife burst into invectives of great weight against the unfaithful: “Unfortunate! Beggar! Bastard!”. “Moderate your vocabulary, woman,” Don Chinguetas asked her. We are in the presence of a stranger.” END.

manganitas

“. fox He talked about more.”

You want to be in the game

and commits a serious slip.

So big and he still doesn’t know

keep your mouth shut

AFA

lookout

The Lord God does not usually worry.

Indifference is his usual state of mind.

Indifferent, apathetic, he creates galaxies and disappears them.

Give and then take away.

Is God. With that, everything has been said. Or with that nothing is said, according to the interpretation of each person.

One day, however, the Spirit saw God uneasy.

He wanted to know:

-What do you care about?

The Lord answered, restless and alarmed:

Gutenberg just invented the printing press.

See you tomorrow!…

In case you missed it:

They deny gender political violence against Xóchitl Gálvez

This Mexico of transformation is feminist: Claudia Sheinbaum from Puebla

“Get to work, bastards!”: Does Vicente Fox ask that the Welfare Pension be removed from the elderly?

#Politics #worse..