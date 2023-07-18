“The doctor told me that I have to give up half of my sex life.” That’s what the husband told his wife. She asked: “And which half are you going to give up? Half what you think or half what you talk about? The bull was of caste, brave and clothed, black interleaved, hosiery, mean, well put on pythons, weighing 575 kilos. First of the lot for Joselete el Pavo, he had a decomposed charge. He required the right-handed cape, went out into the ring and from the tercio ordered the pawns: “Leave me alone.” Those of the struggle went to the alley and covered themselves. “Leave me alone” -repeated the bullfighter. He indicated the outstanding: “You are already alone, he killed.” “No,” answered the Turkey. The bull is still there.”

He has done a wonderful job Xóchitl Gálvez to López Obrador, also decomposed ramming. Before her, the president has seen himself clumsy, lacking in resources, clumsy. She has responded to each of her attacks not only with self-confidence and ingenuity, but also with verifiable data that exhibits from being a liar to Lopez. I would very much like the parties to leave this valuable woman alone, in whom now resides the hope of millions of Mexicans who fear the perpetuation of AMLO in power through one of his unconditional corcholatas, all of them struggling to win the role of puppet .

The PRI leadership has been discredited, the PAN in awe and the PRD almost non-existent, Xóchitl should not be a candidate of parties, but of citizens. Unfortunately the electoral structure is basically partisan, so that to obtain the candidacy the lady will have to carry the very heavy burden of those terminal initials, of those acronyms which are more onerous. And to top it off the bull will still be there. The teacher proposed an arithmetic problem to Pepito: “You have 100 thousand pesos.

You give 25 thousand to Rosilita, 25 thousand to Juanilita and 25 thousand to Marilita. What you have now?”. Pepito ventured the answer: “An orgy?” (In the depths of the underworld in Mexico City in the middle of the last century, there was a word to designate the sexual act in which a single man and several women participated. That word was “pompino”. In a beautiful poem, “La tonic warmth”, spoke Lopez Velarde of his “constant thirst for feminine veneros”, and he doubted: “I do not know if my devotion is imprisoned in the high madness of the first theologian who dreamed of the first infanta, or if atavistically I am an Arab without troubles who is always back from the cruel continence of the desert, and that in the midst of a jubilation of houris finds them all beautiful and all favourites”.

I have quoted from memory, so I don’t know if the text was well quoted. I will say in passing that, in my opinion, when the poet describes himself as an “Arab without troubles” he is recalling the expression “Arabia felix”, Happy Arabia, a name given by the Romans to the most fertile part of the Arabian peninsula. I don’t know if someone else has explained that expression from Jerez, but there is my theory). I notice with alarm that I am wearing the magister’s robe, so I will proceed to narrate a final story and then I will make a discreet exit so as not to incur the fault of pedantry or solemnity. Pendentive Grandtetier was endowed by nature with a bust to which the adjectives “majestic” and “magnificent” can justly be applied. Despite such greatness, she managed to feel certain alterations in her heart rhythm, which led her to consult a cardiologist.

The doctor asked his nurse: “Bring me a stethoscope.” The assistant pointed out. “He brings it to his neck, doctor.” The doctor replied: “I need another. This case requires the use of two stethoscopes.” END.

