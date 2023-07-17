What I am going to relate immediately is not historical: it is true. It happened in a certain beautiful place in my native Coahuila. An individual appeared late at night at the police inspection and requested the help of the public force. His wife, he told the officer on duty, was at that moment committing the crime of adultery in the matrimonial home. The complainant asked for a couple of gendarmes to accompany him in order to surprise the lovers and have witnesses to later found the divorce lawsuit against the pecatrix.

The officer was hesitant to grant the unusual request, because it was, he said, a matter of family order, but a secretly slipped bill dispelled his doubts and he himself offered to attend to the case. With two more policemen and the offended husband, the inspector went in the police patrol to the scene. Or of the fact, because perhaps it had only been one. The husband opened the door of the house with his key and the agents of the authority burst into it.

Indeed: there was the unfaithful woman enjoying herself with her beloved. In the vague penumbra of the indiscreet bedroom, the woman barely managed to cover herself with the quilt and her lover wrapped himself in a sheet. Thus wrapped up, the Janissaries took him out into the street. Numerous neighbors had already gathered in front of the house, alarmed by the presence of the police and fearful that some horrendous crime had taken place there. In that, in the light of a streetlight, everyone saw the blanket.

He was the mayor of the town. The inspector was flustered. He stammered in confusion: “Excuse me, Mr. President. We did not know. Shall we take him to his house?” “Fool! -the municipe was enraged-. How come to my house? Take me to jail! I’ll be safer there!” The neighbors laughed out loud when they saw the plight of the mayor. The mayor turned to them and said contritely and ashamed: “Excuse me, citizens. It’s just that I’m very sexual.” Power, even if it is minimal, makes whoever has it lose ground.

A municipal traffic chief used to say: “Put a kepí on any asshole and he becomes a son of a rechingada.” It is necessary, then, that in the face of power, in the face of any power, there be other powers that stop it and are its counterweight. The law is always the fence that limits the inattentive action of the powerful, moderates his arrogance and obliges him to contain his excesses. If a ruler shows contempt for the law, all abuses can be expected from him. Hence the arrogant phrase of Lopez Obradorthat of “do not come to me with that that the law is the law”, is equivalent to saying: “The state is me”.

We find ourselves then in a despotism, but not enlightened, like that of the European monarchs of the eighteenth century, but little enlightened, since AMLO He is a man of many words but of very few letters. Most of the evils that we have suffered in this six-year term derive from that lack of adherence to legality that the president -with a small letter, please- shows. In a republic where there is no law there is a king. Today Mexico is not a democracy: it is a monarchy.

Times have changed since Porfirio Díaz, Plutarco Elías Calles or Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, but when it comes to the power of the President they remain the same. Let’s alleviate with two light count the sorrow of that afflictive reflection. In the time of the Caesars, a Roman commented to another: “Portia has a great body. XC-LX-XC”. Argerina’s proud mother boasted: “My daughter has great talent. She plays the Concerto for the left hand, by Ravel”. The girl’s boyfriend intervened: “And that’s nothing compared to what she knows how to do with her right hand.” END.

