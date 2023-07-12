At first I did not charge for my lectures. No one reduces to tears or reproach – I say it with a Borgesian expression – that declaration of bonhomie. I considered it an honor to be heard, and I liked the applause of the people, because in the time when I had time to do important things I was a theater actor.

In the Saltillo Law School There were numerous students from Tamaulipas, and they took me to speak in their cities. I ate and drank well, and as a bachelor I was not without occasion to set bad examples for my students. All the expenses were borne by me, even those of the bad examples, but it didn’t matter to me, because then I had no other duty than to live.

One day – oh surprise! – I received an invitation to speak at the Casino de Monterrey, at the lunch of a certain service club to which the pillars of the Monterrey community belonged, all pillars of gold and silver, like those of Doña Blanca. What a great honor! I talked while the others ate, and then ate while the others talked. In the end, the organizer walked me to the door and there he handed me an envelope. I thought it would be a letter of thanks, but he gave me the one from the Indian, as they used to say when someone was suspicious of something, and I asked the man what that was.

He replied: “They are his fees.” “I did not agree fees” -I told him, handing him the envelope, although not too much. He replied: “It is what we pay to those who come to speak here.” I had not even lectured; he had spoken, nothing more. Then what happened to that girl who worked in a house of bad note happened to me. One night she passed out in the middle of the room. She rushed to the madam and asked the others why her companion had vanished. She explained one: “It’s just that she’s been coming here every night for 15 years, and until today she found out that the rest of us get paid.”

This is how I began my career as a lecturer, a delightful minstrel master through which I have learned about this marvelous country in which we live, whose greatness cannot be diminished by thugs or bad rulers. I have spoken in all the states of the country, absolutely all of them, and I have given conferences in all the state capitals, with the exception of one: Chilpancingo.

I have never been invited to speak there. I have done it in Acapulco, of course, the same as in Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Iguala and Taxco, but in chilpancingo No. And now I have no hope of going there, first because it would be criminal to entertain that hope in the heat it is, and then because of the lawless situation in the capital of Guerrero, whose government seems to be headless in the face of the wave of violence that is taking place there. has unleashed.

In another time I was willing to go to speak for free in Chilpancingo as long as my pilgrimage did not lack any state capital. These days, I say it with sadness, I would not go there even if they offered me the pearls of the Virgin. Of course, before deciding, I would first ask to see the pearls.

These are powders from the mud that he put in Guerrero AMLO when he could not impose his Macedonian friend but instead placed his daughter. Once again, the case of that old rancher from the north of Coahuila whose only son had, shall we say, too fine manners for the border comes to mind. For some strange reason the boy let his sideburns grow, and they were profuse and copious. A visitor told the old man to please him: “What sideburns are his son’s. He has them like Vicente Guerrero ”. The man responded surly: “As a warrior, the bastard should have the balls!” END.

