If you have never eaten a northern-style kid fritada, and more specifically Coahuila or Nuevo León style, or a riñonada -with a covered kidney-, or a machito or a cabecita, I share your sentiments: you are unaware of one of the greatest gastronomic delights that in this world, and in any of the others, you can enjoy. Unfortunately – how many have happened to us in recent years! – now it is difficult to get a kid, and if you find it you must pay for it almost its weight in gold. There will be those who blame López Obrador for this lack, as happens with the lack of medicines, and they will not lack reason.

The ancient logicians said: “The cause of causes is the cause of what is caused.” I am going to explain myself, so that it can be seen that the affirmation according to which the leader of the so-called 4T it is due that nowadays the kid is almost absent from the northeastern kitchens. A country saying affirms that the goat is “in the mountains very annoying, on the table very tasty, and in the bag very noisy”.

This means that grazing the goat is tiring, but its meat is pleasing to the palate, and the sale of its milk and the kids that it brings into the world yields good money to its owner. A few years ago there were numerous herds – that’s what the herds of goats are called – at the Potrero ranch.

It was possible to see in the distance, on the slopes of the hills, the white dots of the goats that, under the care of the shepherd and his dogs, ate the grass of the fields. Goat herding work is difficult. The first trait of him is that of loneliness.

“Here I am on my mountains, / shepherd of my solitudes”, wrote Pedro Garfias, that ugly and beautiful poet. The transistor radio came to give the lonely goatherd some company, but even so his life was that of an itinerant hermit.

However, AMLO’s patronage policy reached the ranch, and the gifts of populism were poured out on the peasants in the form of scholarships, pensions, food pantries, handouts of money for this and that, and there was no way to find shepherds. , and those who had goats had to sell them, and goodbye goats, and goodbye also working the land, because with what it gives us Brunette we can live without working, and here they have us all in the fields, made fools with no other job than to talk outside the store or be thrown to the fray in bed, cot or hammock, depending on.

Now to eat a good kid in my city, Saltillo, you must go to “El Chivatito”, by Lalo Cárdenas, belonging to the dynasty of good restaurateurs founded by Mr. Braulio Cárdenas Cantú and his wife, examples of work and dedication to a vocation . It is a shame what is happening in agriculture and livestock. Between the handouts from the disorganized government and the extortions from organized crime, it won’t be difficult for the Mexican countryside to be depopulated within a short time.

In the specific case of the kid, the big fish has eaten the boy. Don Rugantino, a man of mature age, managed to get Loretela, a pretty girl, to agree to accompany him to the Kamawa Motel. Why did she accept the valetudinary gentleman’s invitation? Because she told him that if she gave him a moment of happiness, she would give him all her savings from the last 20 years.

In room number 210 of the establishment, the said moment of happiness took place, which was fully enjoyed by the elderly gallant. At the end of the trance Loretela asked, excited: “And your savings of the last 20 years?” Falling back on the bed, exhausted and lifeless, Don Rugantino informed her in a feeble voice: “I just gave them to you, precious.” END.

