“I understand that you know Mrs. Facilda Queyo.” That’s what a little man said to a man in the Bar Ahúnda. “I know her, yes” -was the subject’s response. “And I understand -the man continued- that you have an illegal carnal relationship with her.” “Yes” -answered the guy. A good listener few words. He declared the short, standing up to his minimum height: “I am the offended husband.”

The individual stood up. He was two meters tall, had the muscles of Hercules and the fists of a farrier. With only one hand he lifted the shorty up high, and was about to throw him against the wall when the little man hurried to clarify: “Well, not so offended.” The INE has not been offended by the campaigns for the presidential candidacy that crudely disguised as an internal process carry out the corcholatas of AMLO.

Everything indicates that we have lost the National Electoral Institute, which no longer gives traces of being a citizen body but one more appendage of the misnamed 4T. Forgotten of all impartiality, the members of the INE they allow the pre-candidates of the official party to take undue advantage over those who could be in the opposition in the election of the 24th. This eliminates any possibility of a level floor in the contest. If we add to the above the blind spots that the almost non-existent opposition is giving, we can now predict the perpetuation of Lopez in power, since it is obvious to say that he will be the Great Elector, in the manner of the PRI presidents of the past, so similar to those of today.

PRI and Morena, parallel lives, although there are those who say that we were better when we were worse. Of course, at least in the past, they didn’t say as many outrageous stupid things as the ones we’ve heard about the kidnapped in Chiapas. Finally, let’s not lose hope. If we lose it we will be lost. We already know Don Chinguetas: he is a tarambana husband. One day his wife, Mrs. Macalota, returned from a trip earlier than expected and surprised him at the marital home in the company of a daifa.

“And in my own house!” the lady said angrily. Don Chinguetas added: “Half is mine.” The customer of the Davete Restaurant angrily asked the waiter: “What kind of insect is this that comes in my soup?” The waiter responded, imperturbable: “Is the gentleman coming to eat or learn?” A mature man said: “I must be getting old. Every day work gives me less pleasure, and pleasure costs me more work. Doña Gonila commented at the Thursday afternoon snack: “I have nothing to do with the population explosion. The fuse has already gone out for my husband”.

Father Arsilio questioned Pirulina in the confessional, a young woman who refused no man the water from her spring: “Do you have bad temptations?” “Yes, father,” replied the mischievous girl. But I fall for them and they leave me alone, at least for that night.” Don Cacariolo harbored feelings of inferiority. (In this heat!). The truth is that she really was inferior, but even so she decided to see a psychiatrist who was recommended by a friend of hers, because in only 150 sessions the analyst had managed to make her stop hating her mother and instead hate a second aunt .

“Transfer” seems to be called that technique. Don Cacariolo never did anything behind his wife’s back, and even less with regard to the marital relationship, so he told her: “I confess that I am seeing a psychiatrist.” She replied to the lady: “That sounds good to me. That can add interest to our marriage. For my part, I am seeing an engineer, an archaeologist, an accountant, an orchestra director, an architect, an astronomer and a teacher”. END.

