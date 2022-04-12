“What do you gain by drinking so much, my son?” Father Arsilio asked Empedocles Etílez, the town drunkard. The temulent replied: “I don’t do it for profit, little father.” One day the drunk felt bad and he went to see a doctor. After examining him, he told him: “I can’t find the cause of his discomfort. It must be because of the drink.” “Very well,” declared Empedocles. I’ll be back when you’re sober.” We certainly don’t say “pout” or “pout”. We say “muino” and “muina”. Muina is the condition of the muino, of the one who is upset or upset.

Rarely does AMLO reveal his true state of mind. If she feels something inside her, her face and attitudes present other data. However, she must walk very well. The result of Sunday’s vote was surely not what she expected. Despite the maneuvers of his unconditional supporters, the illegal propaganda that the 4T put into practice, the gifts delivered in the days around April 10; Despite all that, I say, López Obrador’s clientele did not turn out at the polls. His assistance was meager, and in some states of the country frankly devastating, even in entities governed by Morena. I reiterate my opinion in the sense that if all of us Mexicans who disagree with AMLO had come to show that opposition with our vote, at least we would have given the autocratic man a good scare, and we would have lowered the smoke he brings full of head. Now, the day meant a resounding triumph for the INE. He overcame all the obstacles that the regime wickedly put in front of him, he evaded its traps and showed organizational capacity, efficiency and good results in fulfilling his function. Weakened were AMLO, the 4T and Morena; strengthened and reinvigorated was the INE. All the more reason to expect an onslaught from the President and his henchmen against the electoral body. Conscious citizens who are not subject to the domination of the Caudillo must remain on alert against him. I do not believe López Obrador, not even the blessed. As much as he says and redicts that he will govern only until the 24th, I take his affirmation cum gran salis, that is, with caution, with skepticism. I hope that what happened in the vote on Sunday, especially the absence of many of his supporters at the polls, will make him moderate his impetus instead of leading him, out of spite, desperation or anger, feelings very typical of dictatorial rulers in trouble, to radicalize their positions and further extreme their absolutism. It is not unlikely that we will now see him try to impose his reforms at all costs and hastily, further undermine national laws and institutions. Let’s be vigilant. The kingdom is in danger when the king gets angry. Doña Frinesia is not in favor of monogamy. She says that the word is a lot like “singletony.” One afternoon, her husband, Don Cucoldo, arrived at the marital home at an unusual hour, because in his work as a bookkeeper for the “La Espumosa” Soap Company, SA, manufacturer of the popular “Chiquito” soap, widely used in short-stay motels or pay-per-view, he was struck by a sudden migraine or headache. Entering his bedroom, where he was going to lie down for a while, he saw his wife in the marital bed in the company of a subject. Both were in a natural state, that is, without clothes. Such a vision made Don Cucoldo forget about his headache. The saying is right: there is no harm that does not come for good. Before the man could say a word, his wife told him: “Cucoldo: if I tell you that we’re not doing anything wrong, you won’t believe me, right?” THE END.

Manganites

“. The INE carried out the vote on Sunday.”

We all already know:

despite their work

President Obrador

He will not even thank you.

AFA

LOOKOUT

An indiscreet person asked Don Artemio de Valle Arizpe, an illustrious Saltillan, gallant chronicler who was from the Very Noble and Loyal City of Mexico:

-Don Artemio: how old are you?

He replied:

– I’m sorry I didn’t tell you. I don’t like to talk about my enemies.

The years have not been enemies of Cristina Sánchez Aguirre, my dearest cousin. She has preserved her gentleness, her grace, her beauty. With her, with hers, her brothers and mine, with a varied collection of female cousins, aunts and uncles, I spent the most happy childhood days. At our grandmother’s house, Mama Lata, at the ranch of her grandfather, Don Teodoro, we began the adventure -the venture- of living.

La Güerita is birthday today. I won’t say how many, because in the case of ladies, years don’t count, and she is a beautiful lady. I will say that her life has made the lives of others better. The memories that I keep of her are among the best among the many good memories that I treasure of her.

I thank my cousin for being as she is, for having always been as she has always been. And when I see Diosito-sometime I will see him-I will also thank him for having put someone like my cousin Cristina, la Güerita, into the world.

Until tomorrow!…

By Armando Fuentes Aguirre

#politics #worse