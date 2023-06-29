“When is snake itches there is no remedy in the apothecary ”. That threatening expression made the neighborhood thugs engrave on the blade of the dagger with which they quarreled, the serape entangled around the left arm as a shield. snakes don’t bite, they bite, but the strength of the consonant forces to put “elephant” instead of “ant”. I have in my library an interesting book written by Don Leopoldo Rodríguez Uribe, from Huichapan, Hidalgo.

In it he talks about some poisonous snakes called macahuites, which when they see a pregnant woman throw their poison to the ground and flee in terror, because if they bite her they are the ones who perish. Things from our magical Mexico. I risk a devotional explanation to the legend: perhaps they remember the Virgin Mother, who with her heel would crush their heads according to the curse of the Genesis. Regarding the term “pharmacy”, a friend advised me not to use it. “You’re going to get older” –she warned me. The new term was “pharmacy”.

I once heard the outrageous story of the subject to whom a rattlesnake bit into the glans. The glans is the extreme part or head of the virile member. The compadre who accompanied him called a doctor on his cell phone, and he told him that the first thing to do in such cases was to suck the part where the reptile had bitten in order to extract the poison or poison as much as possible. “What did the doctor say?” asked the injured man anxiously. The other responded gloomily: “You’re going to die, compadre.”

I use that story, surely apocryphal – who lets a friend die? – in order to express my sorrow for the dissolution of the citizen electoral council that had been formed to seek a candidacy in opposition to Brunette in the next presidential election. Faced with organized illegality, a completely disorganized opposition. In this pitiful situation, the hope today is Xóchitl Gálvez. Otherwise we will have to tell Mexico: “You are going to die, compadre”. The pretty Dulcibel told her friend Susiflor: “Don Algón is a jerk. He offered me a luxury watch if I went to bed with him.” She said Susiflor: “Let’s see it.”

A guy bumped into an old schoolmate at the mall. He asked him: “What happened to Octavario, that religious friend of ours?” He answered the other: “he Took the orders”. The first asked: “Did he become a priest?” “No,” the partner specified. He married “. The attractive young woman proceeded to get dressed in the doctor’s office. She told the doctor: “I find you very good, doctor.

When do you want my next visit?” Ovonio finally managed, after four months, to get his insurance doctor to see him. He told her that he didn’t feel like getting up in the morning to go to work. The doctor, in the absence of a stethoscope, checked it with one that he himself had made using two empty cans of green beans, joined by a thread. He asked Ovonio: “Tell me what I have, doctor.

But tell me in simple terms, without using complicated medical terminology.” After an exhaustive examination that lasted 30 seconds, he declared the specialist: “You have nothing, friend. What happens is that you are an asshole”. “Thank you, doctor,” Ovonio replied. Now, tell me using complicated medical terminology, so I can tell my wife.” Wedding night.

The eager newlywed, eager to know the joys of hymen, rushed into the arms of her brand new hubby and got from him the first experience in matters of sexuality. Finished the usual trance of her, she looked at the region of her crotch and said immediately with a contrite and sorrowful voice: “I swear I did not want to finish it.” END.

We recommend you read: