“Learn, flowers, from me, / what goes from yesterday to today, / that yesterday I was wonderful / and now I am not even a shadow”. That sorrowful dirge could be recited by the PRI, which for decades governed in all the states of the country and is now reduced to only two. He national priism, discredited to the extreme by a shameful leadership, is maintained only by the inertia that its 70 years of domination give it. I’m afraid, however, that we Mexicans came out of the frying pan only to fall into the fire.

The power of the PRI kept certain forms; If anyone strayed from them, he would pay for it with defenestration or imprisonment. Sometimes, certainly, the so-called “benevolent dictatorship” turned malevolent. If that calm beast felt threatened, it would lash its tail furiously, like in 1968 or 1971, and it will not lie who says that on occasions he resorted to murder as a political instrument.

But those were exceptional cases, and in general the PRI regimes ruled over a subdued but satisfied people. “Let them steal, but let them do”, was the resigned popular slogan. And they stole, but they did. The good fruits borne by “the revolutionary familyThey were very considerate. The time came, however, when the citizens woke up from that long lethargy and voted for alternation.

Then came two PAN six-year terms, one frivolous and ineffective, the other ineffective and bloody, and that favored the return of the PRI in the person of Enrique Peña Nieto. The corruption of his regime was such that it motivated a man like Lopez Obrador came to power. Not even with the petal of a morning has the man from Tabasco touched his predecessor, which has given many a basis for thinking that Peña offered facilities and AMLO He promised impunity.

Apparently Grief complied, and Lopez, as seen, has complied. The defeat of the PRI in the State of Mexico adds one more nail, and one of the big ones, to the already almost closed coffin of the PRI leadership. If the true militants of the tricolor party – there are still many, and very valuable – do not rebel against the mafia that has seized the leadership, and that has rendered such bad accounts; If these cadres do not show that there is still some decency left in the national PRI, then the party will reach the diminished stature and unworthy quality of the PT or the Green partyand no other party will want to make an alliance with it, out of elemental shame.

But enough of the shame. I will proceed to narrate a curious little joke and then I will make a discreet exit. The Rev. Rocko Fages, pastor of the Church of the Fifth Coming (not to be confused with the Church of Fifth Avenue, which allows adultery by members of the congregation who are up-to-date with tithing payments), asked those attending the service if anyone wanted to thank the Lord for some benefit received. A lady stood up and narrated: “My husband had a motorcycle accident as a result of which his scrotum was completely destroyed.”

The men present shuddered upon hearing that. They thought about how painful it must have been for that unfortunate man to have the bag that covers the testicles and the membranes that surround them destroyed. The lady continued: “The doctors removed what was left of his scrotum and put a metallic one on him.”

Again the men shuddered. The woman concluded: “Now my husband suffers some discomfort with his metal scrotum, but I thank the Lord that he has preserved it.” “Precious testimony, sister,” thanked the pastor. Does anyone else want to talk?” A parishioner stood up: “I am the lady’s husband, and I want to tell you that the word is not ‘scrotum.’ It is ‘sternum’”. END.

