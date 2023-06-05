“tit-man”. So it is called in USA the man who likes the bust above the other parts of the female body. There is also the “buttocks man”, which favors the hips. At this point, I am reminded of that individual who was asked by someone what type of thighs he liked in women: thin or thick. He replied: “I rather prefer the middle ground.”

A certain subject named Pechino was definitely a tit man, so when he saw a lady with an opulent breast at the bar of the Bar Ahúnda, he could not contain himself, and since he had also thrown three or four drinks between his chest and back, he went towards her and He told her with the greatest audacity: “Miss: I would gladly give 20 thousand pesos to kiss your bust just once.”

The woman was in favor of clarity in the relationship between people, so she inquired to avoid inaccuracies: “20 thousand pesos for each one, or for both?” “For each one” -he answered without hesitating the one with the proposition. The lady mentally multiplied 20 thousand by 2, and the result of the simple mathematical operation seemed interesting to her. Thus, she indicated to the guy: “Let’s go to my car.”

They went, indeed, and in the back seat of the vehicle she discovered the double charm with which nature had generously endowed her. The man contemplated in ecstasy the beauty of those ebony chalices whose beauty… (Editor’s note. Our esteemed collaborator extends over 12 useful pages and turns in the description of the bust of the lady, a description that, although interesting, we will see in the painful need to delete for lack of space).

After having contemplated to his satisfaction the precious attractive, the individual placed his hands on it and caressed it with delightful slowness. For a long time he was in that ineffable enjoyment, until the owner of the marvelous alabasters asked him impatiently: “At what time are you going to kiss them?” “No,” the guy declared. I told you I would gladly pay to kiss them, but I have no money.”

I am confident that many voters went to the polls yesterday both in Coahuila and in the State of Mexico. The greatest enemy of democracy is abstentionism. For this reason, regardless of the results of the elections, unknown at the time I write this, I hope that the participation of the voters has been copious, abundant. I went to vote, naturally, and I did so attended by friendly staff who were well prepared to collect the votes of the citizens.

By casting my vote, I not only exercised a right and fulfilled an obligation: I acquired the power to criticize the acts of those who will govern and represent us, since I contributed to appointing them. That attribution is not held by the people who refrained from vote being able to do so, since they voluntarily marginalized themselves from a fundamental process for the civic and political life of the community.

Thus, they lost the right to complain or protest the mistakes, abuses or omissions of the rulers or popular representatives, since they did not vote to appoint them or to choose others. Citizenship is acquired by fulfilling the obligations and exercising the rights of citizenship.

Whoever abstained from voting due to laziness, reluctance or importa madrismo, keep silent in everything related to public affairs. And I won’t say more, because I’m not here to slap my neighbor, but rather to guide the Republica task that I hope to carry out now that, after the elections in Coahuila and Mexico, we already have that of the 24th as the main concern, on which the future of Mexico will depend to a large extent.

END.

We recommend you read: