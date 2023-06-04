Why was that young husband nervous, irritable, restless and restless? Because his wife was 8 months pregnant, and since she was the first time and the pregnancy was at risk, her gynecologist had recommended that she refrain from having sex until further notice. They both complied with that indication, but she noticed the restlessness, nervousness, restlessness and irritability of her romeo. The medieval goliards used to say it well in their macaronic Latin: Semen retentum venenum est. Thus, one night she told him: “Have these thousand pesos and go with the comadre Loretela. The compadre is traveling, and I am sure that for this amount she will do with you what I cannot do for now”. The husband, grateful for the understanding attitude of his little wife, took the money and went in search of her substitute. He returned shortly, however, and informed her lady: “The comadre says that a thousand pesos is very little. She asked me for 2 thousand ”. “How ungrateful! the girl said angrily. When she was pregnant I only charged her compadre a thousand! Don Baleno, I must point out, was immensely fat. I say this at the risk of failing the advice of the good Father Ripalda: we must hide the weaknesses of our neighbor. One day he was in his car and noticed that a boy was looking at him with focused attention through the vehicle window. He lowered the glass and asked, annoyed: “What do you see, child?” The boy replied: “Excuse me, sir. I thought the glass was magnifying.” Susiflor was telling a movie to her friend Rosibel: “Then he kissed her on the lips.” he commented. dismissive. Rosibel: “It must be a very old film.” This day there is elections in Coahuila and in the State of Mexico. Let’s go to the polls. And in the case of my native entity, I repeat my firm conviction in the sense that a vote for Morena or the PT will be a vote against Coahuila. Don Acisclo had a pergola built in the garden of his house, a wooden frame to provide shade for a vine that he had planted there. He told Miss Himenia, a mature celibate: “I invite you to my house this afternoon, dear friend. There I will show you my pergola”. She responded angrily: “If she invites me for that kind of nonsense, I won’t go.” Babalucas proudly boasted: “My wife is very Mexican and very patriotic. When we go to the United States, she always contradicts the Americans. At the door of the shops she says: ‘Come out’, and she enters”. (He reminds me of César Garizurieta, “El Tlacuache”, an ingenious Veracruz – who is not ingenious from Veracruz? – who stated: “I speak English patriotically badly”). More than once Afrodisio Pitongo has appeared here, man prone to the concupiscence of the flesh. Now we see him in his apartment with Dulcibella, a beautiful girl. The salacious individual has asked his guest for the gift of her most intimate treasure, but she, educated at the College of Reverberation, has repeatedly refused the lewd request. He asked her with oily lips: “Are you afraid of the flower of love?” “Not the flower,” Dulcibella replied. What I fear is the fruit”. Apt reflection. She says an old proverb: “Hugs come out of children.” Aphrodisius insisted, as he was driven by the ardor of his libido, and once again he ran into the resounding refusal of the young woman, who refused to give up the position. Neither the crusaders who were to take Antioch faced equal resistance. Finally he told her: “Let’s leave it to chance, darling. I’ll flip a coin. If eagle falls we will do what I want. If the seal falls, we will do what you don’t want”… THE END.

manganitas

“. In today’s elections, anyone who does not vote like me will be a bad Mexican.”

wait. be patient,

I am not speaking in bad faith.

How will I vote?

As my conscience dictates!

AFA

lookout

STORIES OF THE CREATION OF THE WORLD

The Spirit asked the Lord:

Do you know a certain Shakespeare?

He replied:

-I know him well.

Do you know a certain Tolstoy?

-Yeah,

Do you know a certain Balzac?

-I know him too.

-And a certain Borges?

-I know him too.

The Spirit wanted to know:

-Where do you know them from?

The Lord told him:

They are my colleagues. They too have created universes.

See you tomorrow!…

