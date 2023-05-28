Today the craziest joke so far this year appears here. Such an impudent narrative will be difficult to find in the annals of sicalipsis. People of strict morality should refrain from laying eyes on her, but not before remembering that a vote next Sunday for Morena or the PT will be a vote against Coahuila. Why does a clerk like me, with an urban pen, give the press a story like this, so lavish and deserving of censorship? Could such an action be considered another indication of the decline of the West, predicted since the beginning of the last century by Spengler? Or is it simply a boutade from the columnist? Find out, Vargas, an indeterminate subject on whom in other times the duty to investigate all kinds of doubtful questions was imposed. The said story appears at the end of this column, after the inane jokes that now follow. A young priest asked another more experienced: “Tell me, Father: what is your opinion about priestly celibacy?” “Look, son,” replied the presbyter. When I go to bed at night I regret it, but when I get up in the morning I thank the Lord for him.” In the Ahunda bar, after several libations, a guy confided to the friend who was accompanying him: “I haven’t had sex with my wife for 10 years.” “Caramba! exclaimed the other. How did you do that?” Don Cucoldo told his neighbor: “Yesterday I returned from a trip and found a man’s watch in my wife’s bureau.” “I can’t believe it,” said the neighbor. I thought that he had fallen on me in the street ”. The brazen story that I announced above, that is, above, comes immediately. People with moral scruples should stop reading right now. By the way, regarding that scrupulous word, scruples, I remembered at this point the salacious guy who asked the beautiful girl to give her her most intimate treasure. She countered: “I have scruples.” “It doesn’t matter,” replied the lubricious subject. I’ll use a condom.” But let’s go to the aforementioned relationship. Afrodisio Pitongo, whom we know for her proclivity to the pleasures of the flesh, was with a young woman in her apartment. Possessed by the delight of her sensual passion, he asked her to perform an act of great erotic content, which the hostess carried out out of courtesy towards her visitor. The trance over, she went to the kitchen and returned with a bottle bearing a label with two letters, ML, and below, in smaller characters, the expression VPSO. She served this Pitongo a drink and asked him: “Drink it.” Aphrodisius, who had been deprived of the instinct of self-preservation by the torpor that followed the act, drained the glass to the dregs. When he finished taking it, he made a gesture of disgust and declared: “This is the worst drink I’ve ever tasted throughout my life. It is an infamous, nauseating, emetic, that is, emetic water. Tell me: what kind of drink did you give me? “It’s ML,” the woman replied. ‘My Liquor’. I do it myself with ordinary vinegar, laudanum, ammonia, castor oil, sulfur and black water. “That awful! Aphrodisius said irritably. No wonder it tasted so bad! But I also see the letters VPSO on the label, shouldn’t it be VSOP? “No,” she replied. The letters are well placed. I know that what you asked me to do to you a while ago is a common and pleasant practice in many couples when there is love and mutual consent and due hygiene and sanitation precautions are taken. I, however, do not like that, like many people. In my case the initials VPSO mean ‘Revenge for Oral Sex’”. END.

manganitas

“. Delfina Gómez could win the election in the Mexico state.”.

If that happens, I’m sorry.

warn each employee

of the government of that state:

“Prepare your 10 percent.”

AFA

lookout

Stories of the creation of the world.

The Spirit asked the Lord:

Who is the best writer that the world has ever existed?

Without hesitating he replied:

–Shakespeare.

And the best musician?

–Mozart.

And the best painter?

–Velazquez.

-And the best sculptor?

-Miguel Angel.

After saying that, the Creator concluded:

-They all owe me. That means that I am the best writer, the best musician, the best painter and the best sculptor that has ever existed in the world.

See you tomorrow!…

