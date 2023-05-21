“Letter that doesn’t arrive and a woman who leaves, you don’t have to look for them.” This is how a sentence read from the time when there were still letters. Now there are only the ones in the deck. Said apothegm was put into practice with wisdom and great common sense by that former mayor of Ímuris, Sonora. One day a local neighbor showed up at his office. The unfortunate man was in tears. Between sobs he told the mayor that his wife had left him to go off with another man. He wanted the gendarmes to go find her unfaithful and force her to return to her marital home. “Look, So-and-so,” the mayor replied. It will be difficult to find your wife, and even more difficult to get her back to you. By force not even the shoes enter. But come with me.” He led him out of the municipal compound and showed him a lady sweeping the sidewalk from her house down the street from her. “See that woman? he indicated to the troubled fellow. She is my wife. Take her away. I will win, possibly you will win, and she will surely win.” It comes to mind that it is not a story, but a true event, to remember the individual who invited his friend to have a drink at the well-known Bar Ahúnda. Not one drank, but several. How many? I ignore it. Cups and loves are not to be counted. The fact is that after drinking ene -ene: mathematical word used to indicate an indeterminate number- the guy told his companion: “My wife left me to go with my best friend.” “Hey! -protested the other between hurt and angry-. I always thought your best friend is me.” “You were,” replied the first. I don’t know who the man who took my wife is, but now he is my best friend, and you occupy a modest but honorable second place.” The newlywed made a naughty suggestion to his brand new little wife: “I’ll put a box by the bed. Every time we make love I will deposit a 100-peso bill in it. This way we will form a fund to go on vacation, or for some emergency.” The girl, amused, accepted the suggestion. A few months passed, and one day the husband was curious to see how many bills the box contained. What would not be his surprise -unpublished phrase- when realizing that more than a certain number of 100-peso bills there were enough 500, and even a thousand. He asked his wife: “How is this?” He explained to the girl: “Not everyone is as cheap as you.” She said to him in a reprimanding tone: “Okay: carry on with that debauched life of yours. He keeps coming home in the early hours of the morning; keep getting drunk with your buddies; keep spending your money on easy living women. But I demand one thing of you: tell no one that you are my grandpa.” Cheese with rajas is a delicious dish that is very popular in the northeast of the country. They serve it in the traditional Café Viena in my city, Saltillo, and it’s always enough to ask for a second course. One morning I was enjoying that fruitive delicacy when my cell phone rang. Before answering, I consulted the meaning of the word “fruitive”: proper to cause pleasure. The caller was a good friend. He asked me: “What are you doing?” I replied: “I am having breakfast at the Vienna”. He wanted to know: “What did you ask for?” I answered without wanting to provoke his envy: “Rajas”. He told me: “I promise I won’t quit. Tell me: what did you ask for? Well then: I ask my countrymen from Coahuila to in the choice of governor, Next Sunday, June 4, consider this phrase of mine born not only from my sincere conviction, but also from the deep love I feel for my native entity: A vote for Morena or for the PT is a vote against Coahuila. END.

manganitas

“. Decreases the birth rate in Mexico.”.

That seems wrong to me

and it has me confused.

Even in that it has descended

domestic production!

AFA

lookout

Stories of the creation of the world

We humans are so arrogant and foolish that sometimes we try to make amends to whoever created us.

The natural order of things means that women and men have children when they are young and can therefore carry the burdens that motherhood and fatherhood bring.

Even so, one day Adam presented himself to the Lord and said:

-You made a serious mistake.

-What was that mistake? the father worried.

Adam declared:

-You make us be parents when we are young. You should have made us have babies at 80. At that age we still have to get up three or four times during the night.

