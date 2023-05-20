Pitongo was the most popular man among the members of the strip club. He could bring two glasses of coffee, one in each hand, plus a dozen donuts. (I did not understand it). A certain single woman posted a message online: “I’m looking for a husband.” That same day she received a hundred responses, all from wives telling her: “Come get mine.” One guy commented to another: “I’ve noticed that you never date women. What is the cause of that?”.

The other replied: “I suffer from a serious sexual problem.” “What kind of problem? the first worried. Impotence? Premature ejaculation? Any venereal disease?” “No,” replied the other. I have no money”. The lady asked her husband, who weighed himself on the bathroom scale: “Who said: ‘Ah bastard!’? You or the scale?

Picio, I must consign him at the risk of failing in Christian charity and good education, he was very ugly. However, he was courting Susiflor, a beautiful young woman. One night she asked him for the umpteenth time that she be her girlfriend. She replied, annoyed: “How many times have I told you no?” Picio responded, embarrassed: “Forgive me, Susi. He did not know that she had to keep score ”.

Wedding night. Before going to the bridal bed, the groom asked his bride a question: “Tell me, Loretela: am I the first?” “Fuck! she replied impatiently. Why do all men ask the same thing? Starting tomorrow, and until June 4, this sentence will appear every day in my article: “A vote for Morena or for the PT is a vote against Coahuila”. In my home state there will be a gubernatorial election that Sunday. All the polls give Manolo Jiménez Salinas, candidate of the alliance formed by the PAN, the PRI and the PRD (I quote them in order of seniority).

Even so, I consider it my duty as a Coahuilense to express over and over again my conviction that both Santana Armando Guadiana Tijerina and Ricardo Sóstenes Mejía Berdeja, candidates respectively for Morena and the PT, constitute a serious risk for my native entity. Guadiana, I have already said, is not in a position to govern, both because of his age and because of his character. He would be the instrument of a group of morenistas who would handle it at his whim and would make the state his private property. Worse still would be Berdeja.

Absent from Coahuila for many years, he made a political career in Warrior, and on more than one occasion he has declared himself from Guerrero. If he participates in the contest, it is only because López Obrador appointed him Undersecretary of Security and at first it seemed that he would make him the corcholata of him.

The fact of not having obtained the designation embarrassed Mejía in such a way that he launched into an adventure whose end is predictable due to the low score he has in the polls. Jiménez Salinas is a magnificent candidate. Young, charismatic, determined, he did an excellent job as mayor of saltillo. He has carried out an intense campaign, and has the sympathy of both businessmen and the middle and popular class. The issues of the moreirato and the discredit of the national leadership of the PRI did not make a dent in his campaign, and in the debates that he had with his adversaries, he showed himself to be superior to them both because of his greater knowledge of the problem of Coahuila as for the height of his speech and the quality of his proposals.

Apart from these advantages, the good government that Miguel Riquelme, the current governor, and the well-oiled PRI machinery in the state have done in their favour. Even so, that phrase that I will have to repeat in the following days as a prudent admonition is not superfluous: “A vote for Morena or for the PT is a vote against Coahuila”. I say it because that’s how I feel. I say this because that is the truth. END.

We recommend you read: