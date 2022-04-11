I must account for my actions to no one in this world other than my wife, and that not out of obligation or duty, but out of pure love, which is the purest reason to explain any action. Today, however, perhaps there will be someone who will ask me why the tip of the thumb of my right hand is stained. I will tell you that I bring it like this because I went to vote. I will not tell her that I voted for AMLO to go to her house: the meaning of my vote only concerns me. But if you want to know the reason why I went to the ballot box, I will answer that I did it for a reflection of a philosophical nature, in addition to various political and civic considerations. In certain circumstances I often ask myself what would happen if everyone acted as I propose to act. I will not claim that this is Kantian. Declaring it would be presumption. It is an attitude similar to that of the guy who put this warning on the rear bumper of his vehicle: “Do not follow me. I too am lost.” Faced with the dilemma posed by the revocation of the mandate, to vote or not to vote, I will weigh both possibilities. And I concluded: if I abstain, and everyone abstains like me, absolutely nothing will happen. Things will continue the same, or worse, because the strongest base of a dictatorship is the indifference or silence of those over whom it is exercised. In times of PRI domination there was little citizen participation in elections. Many said: “Why am I going to vote, if the PRI always wins?” They did not think that the PRI always won because they were not going to vote. When the people decided to go to the polls, what was thought impossible happened: the victory of an opposition candidate in the presidential election. On this occasion, if all of us who think that López Obrador is harming Mexico had voted for his departure, perhaps we would not have managed to remove him from power -the clientele he has formed based on gifts is extremely numerous-, but at least we would have made him see that there is strong opposition to him, and that might make him moderate his absolutism. On the other hand, if his supporters went to the polls in overwhelming numbers, that will strengthen him in his conviction that he is doing things right and that he can continue to govern according to his will, and not according to the laws and the interest of the nation. I do not reproach, of course, those who abstained from going to vote. I have no authority, my moral or immoral, to reproach anyone. I am the one who deserves them the most, and above all else. Those who did not go to the polls acted as I acted: according to my reason and my conscience. We hope that this unprecedented exercise serves to confirm the values ​​in which those of us who love Mexico believe above the person of a caudillo: freedom, democracy, justice. That the result of what happened yesterday does not contribute to the strengthening of a populist, demagogic and personalist regime, with increasingly dictatorial tendencies, from which much damage has already resulted for our country, and other greater ones will result. For this purpose, let us prepare to defend the INE from the onslaught that López Obrador will surely order to try to destroy one of the few democratic redoubts that have opposed their freedom and autonomy to the exorbitant ambition for power of the 4T monarch. Having fulfilled my duty to guide the Republic, I will now narrate a joke. Wedding night. The groom solemnly told his bride: “I want you to know, Loretina, that I am a virgin. I kept for you the pristine flower of my chastity”. “Fuck! she exclaimed in disgust. Another beginner!” THE END.

Manganites

“. Revocation of mandate.”

If López respects the law,

and does not deal a setback,

this was the last time

that comes out on a ticket.

AFA

LOOKOUT

By Armando Fuentes Aguirre

Said a famous right-hander:

-If there were no women in the bullring, we bullfighters would not get close.

And a certain friend of mine says:

-Everything I’ve done in life has been for a woman.

Without a woman, men are nothing. For a woman we can be everything.

Every woman is the Gioconda. In each one there is a Mona Lisa. I mean they all keep a mystery. All the reason of the man -of the male-, all of his reasons, can hang from the eyelash of a woman, and that eyelash will not even tilt one iota.

Saying this is not flattery, not even homage. It is plain and simple to recognize reality. The true strong sex is the female. Machismo is an expression of the fear of those who know they are weak. The fact that women come to dominate the world will not be a matter of feminism; It will be nature’s thing.

For my part I confess that from the very day I got married I have been a mandilón. I still am to this day. And believe me: I’ve done very well being. It is also scientifically proven that there are only two kinds of married: the mandilons and the liars.

Until tomorrow!..