“The woman for what it’s worth, not for the buttock.” That wise advice was given by my grandmother Liberata to her children of deserving age. And she added: “Find yourself a girl with a good background.” “But, mom,” argued my uncle Rubén, Professor Jirafales’s father. The background who sees them? There is no doubt: the hips of the ladies exert a powerful attraction on the muscles. We think it’s for erotic reasons.

There is no such. Without realizing it, instinctively, we look for a partner who has the necessary potential to balance the load that she will later carry during pregnancy. And the same in the case of the bust: its abundance is a promise of good nutrition for the offspring. In other words, all this is not a matter of aesthetics or lust, but of biology. Visual attractions are the sweet traps that nature uses to encourage us to perpetuate the species.

In this task, the woman plays a very active passive role, and the man a very passive active role. But I am losing myself in musings that, as Cervantes said, are broken by subtleties. What I was going to do is tell the tale of the guy who came to Bar Ahúnda and fixed his gaze on the exuberant buttock of a lady who was standing at one end of the bar. The bartender immediately demanded, outraged: “Don’t look at that lady like that. She is my wife “.

“I’m not seeing it,” the subject rejected. She had a lost look, thinking about my business ”. “And he still denies it,” the one from the tavern got irritated. Since he arrived he hasn’t taken his eyes off her ass”. “I repeat that you are wrong, sir,” the individual declared with offended dignity. I’m not the man to pay attention to such things.

You are talking to a gentleman. I can say with the poet: ‘My high aristocracy could never be doubted. / They are not earned: elegance and coat of arms are inherited’. And it’s not bothering me anymore. Serve me a double teculo”. “You look so much like me,” he told her. Brunette he PRI. One of the refrains that President López repeats the most is that of “we are not the same.”

By saying that, he wants to distinguish himself from his predecessors, especially from the PRI members. Only that the evidence denies it. Indeed, his nepotism resembles that of López Portillo; The capricious way of exercising his power resembles Echeverría; The acts of corruption that have been seen in his regime leave the famous fraud master as a simple student. (What happened with Segalmex?). No; those of the 4T are not the same. They are equal. And if they rush me more, just the same.

The story that closes the curtain on this column today is not suitable to be read by modest people. The word “pilinga” is used in it, one of the countless terms used to designate the male sexual organ, a profusion that contrasts with the relatively few words used to name the female one. Perhaps we are in the presence of another sample of machismo and gender discrimination.

The moralists will then do well to stop reading at this point. A guy finally achieved his dream of buying some cowboy boots. Wearing them, he introduced himself to his wife: “What do you notice me again?” “Nothing” -she answered, distracted. The guy, annoyed, went to the bathroom and stripped naked, leaving only his boots. He returned with his wife. “And now what do you notice me?” She looked at him and replied: “Nothing in particular.” “As? -the subject was exasperated-. Let’s see: where is my pilinga pointing? The lady replied: “Down, as always, as every night for 20 years.” “Look closely,” he told her. She is pointing towards these boots that I just bought myself”. “Oh, my,” said the woman. Then next time buy yourself a hat.” (I did not understand it). END.

