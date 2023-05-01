Capronio was a bad man, a perdular. Homobono, on the other hand, was a bread, a pure soul. Nomen omen, said the Latins. The name is the destination. There you have, for example, Marx Arriaga. If he had been called, say, Serafín Arriaga, he would have been a very different person. Nero wouldn’t have set Rome on fire if his parents had named him Nero. In the case of Capronium and Homobonus both lived up to their nicknames.

Capronio was a bastard, and homobonus a good husband and father. Despite their opposite characters there was friendship between them. One night they went to a restaurant. Homobono ordered some chicken taquitos -without sauce- and a diet soda. Capronio had four beers for dinner, a couple of tequilas and a mezcal. (“Pa’l desempance”, he said). When the meal was over, Capronio proposed to his friend: “Let’s go to a congal.” “No,” Homobono rejected.

I can’t even finish what I have in my house.” “Then let’s go to your house” -he suggested capronio. I tell you: he was a bastard. Nostalgia is a beautiful form of melancholy. I remember the radio ads from before. Many of them were in verse. It would be said that the publicists were poets whose muses had taken to the streets to sell themselves so that their beloved Nervos would not starve to death.

Then we would hear things like this: “It would be the greatest beauty / to become a duck and swim / if the sea were made / of Montezuma beer.” Or that other, enduring. “The tomatoes were / very happy / when the executioner arrived / to make them juice. / ‘What does death matter to me / -they say in chorus- / if I die with decorum / in the bottles of El Fuerte!’”. I evoke the commercial for a bed manufacturer that with ingenuity and mischief advertised his product: “There are no more additions, / there are no longer subtractions / and neither are divisions; / only multiplications / on the beds of Mestas”. I give way to another mester and say that there are very practical theories. One of them is, in politics, that of the division of powers.

Democracy is established in it; its absence is the cause of a country ceasing to be free and democratic nation to become dictatorship or tyranny. In Mexico the Legislative Power is ignominiously handed over to the Executive. This is not a new thing, of course. Under the domination of the PRI, the senators and representatives, called “representatives of the people” -who were not popular representatives or representatives-, obeyed without question the slogans that their party dictated to them, slogans that were born of the presidential will. Only then the forms were kept, and most of the initiatives approved by the Chambers tended to benefit the population.

Now, on the other hand, the submission of the morenistas who occupy seats and seats reaches extremes of abjection, because in marathon sessions in which the one who is not asleep is sleeping, they convert the occurrences of their leader into laws, or perpetrate a false quorum to remove them forward.

Again the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation It is the hope of the citizens to curb both the absolutism of López Obrador and the lackey attitude of the majority of Brunette in the House that used to be called High and is now low, and in the one that was called Low and today is very low.

Of course, in the Court there are ministers and ministers who wait for the voice of their master to obey it -they can be named from E to Z-, but we have already seen how in the highest court some of the illegal proposals of a ruler who swore to uphold the Law and almost every day tramples it. Let’s do the exegesis of Mr. Mestas and say that under the 4T regime there are no additions or multiplications: only subtractions and divisions. END.

