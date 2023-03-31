The Ciudad Juarez tragedy It has been international news. Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the fire and their families. However, among us the unfortunate death of those dozens of unfortunates whose lives ended in such a dramatic way has not received much attention. Somehow official insensitivity explains such indifference to an event that in other countries would have been a reason for national mourning.

Neither him Republic President, nor the secretary of Governoratenor that of Foreign Affairs, the latter two officials who are responsible for the attention of immigration matters, were present in the city where the painful event occurred to honor the dead, comfort the wounded and give some sign of regret for what what happened.

Lopez Obrador, after having insinuated that the responsibility for the incident lay with the victims themselves, has insulted the media that reported on what happened, and branded them as tabloids. Adán Augusto López traveled to Veracruz, and he was seen happy and content in the company of those who in that state support his presidential aspiration. He dumped the blame on ebrardwho returned the accusation, after which he left the scene.

If some element of lightness could fit here, it would be necessary to recall the childhood phrase: “I wasn’t, it was Tete.” The remote origin of what happened is in the migratory policy dictated by the caudillo of the 4T, who doubled up before Trump, an expression used by that jerk when referring to the Mexican president. With obsequious submission, AMLO agreed to do the dirty work for the then occupant of the White House in order to stop the wave of migrants eager to cross the border and enter the United States.

He Migration’s national institute It then became Trump’s wall, and the armed forces were a kind of Mexican rangers dedicated to stopping those who entered Mexico from the southern border to reach the northern nation from here. The so-called “stations” of the INM they are not that. Fewer still can be called shelters, and not even detention centers. They are, according to the words of those who have had the misfortune to fall into these places, a kind of prison where detainees are treated as criminals and are subjected to all sorts of privations, with absolute disregard for human rights and the dignity of people.

In the case of what happened in Juarez CityThose who perished in the fire were in a gallery whose door was padlocked. Unable to leave, dozens of them died on the spot. Their corpses were taken out and put on the ground without any respect or compassion. This is not the occasion to enter the field of politicking. It is pertinent, yes, to talk about the aforementioned official insensitivity shown to the event.

It would seem that migrants are seen as inferior beings who do not deserve any consideration and can be treated as slaves or, worse still, as animals. the tragedy of juarez it is the result of that inhuman conception, which those in charge of dealing with migration issues seem to share, even if it is by omission. Migrants must be protected, not persecuted.

They are not looking for adventure; They flee their countries because they suffer from hunger, lack of freedom, and even risk of death. Let’s wait for the obligatory announcement: the culprits will be punished and improvements will be made in the immigration stations. Then, as has happened in similar cases -Tuxtla Gutiérrez, San Antonio-, things will be forgotten and everything will go back to the way it was before. Human nature is sometimes very inhuman. END.

