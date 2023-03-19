Wedding night. The groom’s marital performance left much to be desired. His new wife told him understandingly: “Don’t worry, Impericio. After all, I don’t know how to cook either. Don Moneto, a wealthy man, lay in a hospital room. He had no children, but his nephews were waiting outside for news about the health of his wealthy uncle. The eldest nephew left the room and announced to them in a sorrowful tone: “There is no hope. The doctor says that he will be saved ”. The proctologist was going to perform a digital examination on his patient. He said: “Calm down, Caravelo.” He limited the doctor: “My name is not Caravelo.” He replied to the one who was about to be explored: “You don’t, but I do.” The woman proudly boasted: “In my town everyone says I’m a sex symbol.” She asked one: “And what does your husband think of that?” She replied the pretentious: “He uses another word.” One of the attendees at the meeting uttered the consecrated phrase: “The dog is man’s best friend.” “No,” Babalucas opposed. Man’s best friend is the crocodile.” “The crocodile?” the other was surprised. “Yes,” Babalucas confirmed. The female crocodile lays 10,000 eggs, and the crocodile eats 9,999. If it weren’t for him, we’d already be fed up with crocodiles.” I don’t know whether to say that Uglicia was rich but ugly or to say that she was ugly but rich. She got a suitor named Avidio. She told him, saddened: “Everyone tells me that you want to marry me for my millions.” “Oh! He got angry. How are the people! But since the subject came up, tell me: how many do you have? Don Cucoldo returned to his house and found his wife in the arms of a subject. Full of anger, he burst into loud insults: “Messalina! fox! Inverecunda vulpe! Maturranga! Vitrotera! Jezebel!” “Oh, Cuckoo! the woman replied plaintively. You have a bad day at the office and you come to take it out on me here at the house!” Childish joke. The tomato and the egg were talking. The little tomato commented: “I would like to be big and strong, so that everyone would say when they saw me go by: ‘There goes that big tomato’”. The little egg declared: “Honestly, I don’t really like the idea.” Don Cayeno was with three beautiful women, a blonde, a brunette and a redhead, in a round bed with black velvet sheets. The atmosphere was perfumed with scents of Arabian jasmine, and sensual music played by violins, violas, and cellos. Stripped of all clothing, the three beautiful odalisques filled the lord with erotic caresses. He exclaimed, enraptured: “This is paradise on earth! Pinch me, please, so I know I’m not dreaming!” The beautiful women, smiling, pinched Don Cayeno. And he woke up in his bed next to his wife. In one of those bars where girls go to look for husbands and husbands to look for girls, a guy met a damsel with attractive physical clothes, and who, in addition to being appetizing, seemed accessible. He invited her a drink and, indeed, she accepted the invitation. After three or four more invitations, he made her well-known proposal: “Your apartment or mine?” “Mine,” replied the girl, “but on one condition.” She wanted to know him: “What condition is that?” “I’ll tell you when I get there” -she replied.

When they entered the building, she informed him of the condition: “My apartment is on the 15th floor. I’ll take the elevator. You must go up the service stairs.” The guy was shocked. 15 floors, and climb them step by step! He asked devastatedly: “Why should I go up the stairs?” He explained to her: “I don’t want you to think that I’m an easy girl.” END.

manganitas

“. The Zócalo was filled with supporters of the 4T.”.

If a little bit you dig

you will find the explanation:

cost that concentration

300 pesos per beard.



lookout

Stories of the creation of the world.

What actually happened departs somewhat from the Genesis account.

The Lord made the earth, the sun, and the water, and then he withdrew to rest.

The rest was done by itself, little by little.

Millions of years passed, and the world was filled with plant and animal creatures of all kinds and shapes.

The Spirit commented to the Creator:

-It will be difficult for the man to explain how all this happened.

The Lord answered:

-Don’t worry. I will create Darwin, and he will be in charge of giving the explanation.

See you tomorrow!…

