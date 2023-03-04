“I am going to name you my adviser. But if one day it occurs to you to advise me, I’ll send you to fuck your mother.” Those or similar words said Mr. Oscar Flores Tapia, when he was governor of Coahuila, to the son of a deserving Coahuilense who asked him for a job for his son, a man with a bad head. Far be it from me the reckless idea of ​​advising Lopez Obrador. It is impossible to advise someone like him, because he does not listen to another voice but his own. It is also impossible to advise him.

The verb “assassinate”, defines the Academy, is “to make someone acquire brains or sanity”. Some Presidents of the Republic have asked me for my opinion on issues that were crucial at the time. I don’t even remotely think that AMLO could do such a thing, busy as he is in undoing others. However, if you asked me to advise you, I would suggest that you immediately withdraw your infamous Plan B. That would earn you the applause of millions of Mexican men and women who see in said visceral, irrational and unconstitutional monstrosity an attack against democracy and freedom. , and therefore against the nation.

Voices of prominent academics, lawyers and public figures in general have been raised to point out the illegalities contained in the proposal made by Lopezwhich openly tends to dismantle an institution like the INEessential for the good organization of the electoral processes and for the impartial qualification of its results. If the president listened to these opinions, and to the millions of women and men who demonstrated last Sunday against such a plan, his image would improve before free and conscious citizens, and he could embark on the final stage of his six-year term in a relationship Better with citizenship. But I’m afraid these are guajiro dreams. and the sguajiro dreamsdreams are.

The tale that follows contains several expressions that purists and puritans alike will find inappropriate. Those of you who fall into any of those categories would do well to stop reading right now. That foolish husband was the object of continual reproaches to his wife. He told her that while he had to go out every day “to look for the chop”, breaking his back at work, she stayed at home, calm, drinking coffee, watching the latest series or movies on her tablet, painting her nails and talking on the phone with her friends. Fed up with such recriminations, the lady made her a proposal: the next day she would go out to do the subject’s work, and he would stay at home to do what she did daily.

The facet and mocking guy accepted the deal. The next morning he had to get up an hour earlier than usual to prepare breakfast for his wife and his children. He then made her a taxi driver to take the children to her schools. When he returned he made the beds; he began to sweep and mop the floors, to clean the bathrooms, to water the garden, to prepare the children’s food. He went for them again, fed them, helped them with their homework, bathed them, served them dinner, put them to bed, and immediately began to prepare dinner for his wife. In that he received a message from the lady in which he announced that she should not wait for her for dinner, because he had run into some of her friends and was going to go with them to have a few drinks.

Then the man began to wash and iron dozens of pieces of clothing, sheets and towels. It ended after midnight. Exhausted, battered, exhausted, he barely had the strength to undress and get into bed. I turn off the light. And he was barely falling asleep when a terrible thought struck him that made him open his eyes. “Wow! him, he told himself dismayed. All that’s missing is that this bitch is going to come peda and she wants to fuck!”. END.

