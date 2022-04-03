Many and varied names have the condom in the underworld of Mexico City: parachute; raincoat; muzzle; Guardian angel; trench coat; umbrella; cachirul; gift with; red riding hood; nightgown. A certain gentleman was invited to visit a condom factory. He was surprised to see that the operator at the end of the production line took one of every 10 condoms and made a small hole in the end. He in amazement he asked his guide why the woman did that. He explained the guy: “It’s that we also have a baby bottle factory.”

A subject came to the pharmacy and asked the manager: “Give me 80 condoms, please. They are the ones I need for the week.” He suggested the pharmacist: “Why don’t you take the pack of 100 at once? It would be cheaper.” “Hey no! -the guy was indignant-. Do you take me for a sexual maniac?”. Cerberus’s girlfriend, in charge of the security of an important company, was slightly pregnant. “Snails!” exclaimed Cerberus, whose exclamations came from the fact that he had grown up in his grandfather’s house. “Didn’t you take any precautions?” “I thought you had taken it,” replied the girl. “As you are head of security.”

The invention of the term “cold war” is attributed to the writer George Orwell, the celebrated author of “Animal Farm”, who would have used it for the first time in a newspaper article in 1945, after the end of the Second War, when the Two main powers that emerged victorious in the conflict, the United States and the Soviet Union, began to show claws and fangs. Sometimes such a cold war heated up, as was the case with the Korean War. In the course of that confrontation, says one council, the Americans pretended to parachute, by mistake, over enemy territory, large boxes of condoms whose intention was to put fear in the combatants of the opposing army. The condoms, purportedly for use by US soldiers, were 12 inches long and marked “Medium Size.” A middle-aged lady asked the pharmacy manager, “Do you have extra long, super large, giant size, ultra king size condoms?” “Yes, we do,” the pharmacist informed him. “Do you want one?” She replied the lady: “No. But may I wait here for a gentleman to ask for one?” After much insistence, Babalucas finally managed to get the pretty Dulcibel to agree to accompany him to the Ensalivadero, a lonely and romantic place where couples went at night in a trance of ardentism. They moved to the back seat of the car in order to be more comfortable -Dulcibel would have liked the car to be a convertible, in order to have more room to put her legs-, and that’s where the love affair began. When they were approaching home plate, the girl stopped the gallant and asked him: “Aren’t you going to take any precautions?” “Forgive me,” Babalucas apologized. “She had forgotten Him.” And he proceeded to lock the doors of the vehicle. Reverend Rocko Fages is pastor of the Church of the Fifth Coming. Not to be confused with the Fifth Avenue Church, which allows its parishioners to fornicate on the condition that they have already received all three vaccinations and wear a mask at the time of the sin. The reverend was very surprised to see that Sister Sister, the temple organist, had a condom on the harmonium. He asked her, intrigued, “Why do you have that there, sister?” She replied: “I found it out there. It said on the box: ‘Help prevent disease. Put in the organ.’ And with this coronavirus.” FINISH.

LOOKOUT.

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE

Stories of the creation of the world

The elephant called out to the Lord:

-Why did you make me so big?

The same complaint was made by the whale, and the same claim was made by the hippopotamus and the rhinoceros.

The flea claimed the Lord:

-Why did you make me so small?

The same complaint was made by the bedbug, and the same claim was made by the louse and the tick.

The horse called out to the Lord:

-Why did you make me medium, and not big or small?

The same complaint was made by the zebra, and the same claim was made by the donkey and the deer.

The Lord knew then that he would never please any of his creatures.

Until tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

by AFA

“. Putin offers a truce so that the inhabitants of a Ukrainian city leave it.”.

that damn lord

offers truce this time

just for later

better be able to destroy it.

#politics #worse