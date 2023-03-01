Pepito was no longer a child. He was in the middle of his adolescence, and although he had not yet reached the age of majority, he knew things that an infant does not know. In high school his teacher Sex Education announced to the group: “In today’s class we will talk about masturbation.” Pepito raised his hand: “Teacher: those of us who have already fucked, can we retire?”

Don Chinguetas and his wife Doña Macalota They went to a travel agency. The manager asked: “Where do you want to travel?” Don Chinguetas hastened to answer: “Separate Continents Please”.

Susiflor was going out with her boyfriend that night. Her mother admonished her: “Don’t let it spread”. When the girl returned to her house, the lady wanted to know: “Didn’t your boyfriend cross?”. “On the contrary, mommy -Susiflor assured her-. He told me that he was going to do it three times, and he only did it twice”.

I heard from a businessman who wanted to take out group life insurance for their workers. They would cover only a symbolic fee for that benefit; the company would pay most of its cost. This obviously benefited the workers. The union’s general secretary agreed that his representatives should have an insignificant part of his salary reduced in order to make his contribution. A sectional leader refused to accept this reduction. The leader, a man of tremendous stature and Herculean musculature, spoke to him in private. He lifted him up by the lapels and said to him in these or similar terms: “Look, son of a bitch. If you don’t sign the insurance thing, I’m going to break your whole mother.” The dissident signed immediately. His classmates then asked him why he had changed his mind. He answered: “It’s just that no one had explained the matter to me so clearly.”

Changing everything that needs to be changed I think that Elon Musk, the Tesla tycoon, explained the matter clearly to López Obrador: either his factory would be located in Nuevo León or he would take it to Timbuktu or Scarpa Mutiathat remote and mysterious place mentioned in the movies of tarzan. This time AMLO He did understand reasons and did not adopt the closed, closed, closed position that he assumed in the case of the airport of Texcoco and the brewery in mexicali.

Let’s applaud the happy ending that was reachedbut let’s not stop making a dimension. Establishing a factory the size of Tesla brings great benefits, but it also implies large requirements, and can give rise to considerable problems. Nuevo Leon, industrious and enterprising, know how to deal with this type of situation. Proof of this is the great industrial development of municipalities such as Apodaca and Santa Catarina. Our country is in urgent need of investments that bring about the creation of jobs. From this point of view, the installation of Tesla in Nuevo Leon it’s good news. With regard to the problems that may eventually arise, the wise country saying applies here: as the cart moves, the pumpkins will settle down.

Doña Cloreta went to see a fortune teller. The woman looked at her crystal ball and then announced: “You will marry a tall, slender, curly-haired, nice and intelligent man”. Dona Cloreta asked: “And what am I going to do with the short, paunchy, bald, sucker and asshole man I’m married to?”

The bride was in her prime, and knew the things of life. On the contrary, the boyfriend had already accumulated many almanacs, and kept the uses of the past. On the night of the wedding, the handsome man asked his bride: “Are you a virgin?“.”Why do you ask me? she answered. Do you need a miracle?“. END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

The apparitions don’t believe in me, that’s why they don’t appear to me.

Everyone has seen “lumps” in the Potrero mansion. The only bulge that I have had to see is the one that reflects the seven-glass mirror in the closet when I pass in front of it.

Lately, they say, the specter of Doña Luisa de la Peña y Peña has once again come out of the shadows in which she dwells and has begun to sew on the Singer machine in the sewing room. She left the world a century ago, but she returns to make the first communion dress for a girl she had and who died a few days after birth.

I don’t believe in those things, just like in many others. And yet there are nights, I admit, when I hear the rhythmic noise of the Singer, whose rhythm is so similar to that of some Bach music. The next day I see that the spool of thread, which was full, no longer has thread.

Even that doesn’t make me believe. It is not that I am incredulous or disbelieving, what happens is that I lack the imagination that is needed to believe.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. Tesla will be installed in Nuevo León.”.

a true little verse

it came to my memory

which can explain the story:

“Powerfull knight.”.