In the street there was agitation, scandal, Agglomeration of people. An old man asked one of those who were there: “What’s wrong?” The respondent responded: “It’s a fight.” The old man was somewhat deaf. He put a hand to his ear: “What?” He repeated the other: “She is a fight, grandfather. A dispute.” He added to the veteran: “So she’s not such a girl anymore.”

Regrettable is the deafness of that good gentleman, but a wise popular sentence affirms that there is no worse deaf than the one who does not want to hear.

López Obrador belongs to that category, who does not listen to another voice but his own. He will obviously disdain the claims made against his Plan B The citizens throughout the country did yesterday to him, and he will have his usual adjectives for them: conservatives, fifis, neoliberals. He will do his countermarch -he announces it for the 18th of next month-, a puerile form of response, not to say revenge, with which he will further widen the gap that separates him from free and conscious Mexicans and will deepen the division that exists between his regime and the civil society.

And it is that we do not have a President, but a leader; we do not have a representative, but an autocrat; We do not have a ruler concerned with the common good, but a politician whose sole aim is power and whose sole will is to retain it for himself. The need to limit that power has become imperative if we do not want our country to fall into a dictatorship.

Saying that is not an exaggeration: we have already seen how institutions that were previously autonomous have been annihilated and turned into mere appendages of that absolutist regime that is not even party-based, as it was at the time of PRI domination, but is now one-person. . Our hope, the hope of a free, democratic and plural Mexico, now resides in the Supreme Court of Justice.

Its ministers and ministers, regardless of the origin of their appointment, have responded to a single interest: the national good. Offering oneself to be instruments of the monarch, obeying his orders, condoning his illegalities, would be betraying not only his investiture, but also the Nation itself, and would expose them to being in the dustbin of History, where the misnamed Fourth will surely arrive. Transformation, that so much damage, and so great, has done and continues to do to this country.

Come, then, the insults of López Obrador. By dint of repetition they already sound hollow. He avenges the countermarch of him: we know – and he himself knows it – that it is a farce, an invitation to the vast majority of those carried whom poverty forces to obey their shepherds. The democratic citizens, each day better organized, each day more participatory, more critical and vigilant, will continue to oppose their freedom to the authoritarianism of AMLO, and will defend democracy against the attempt to make Mexico the feud of a single man.

Eight ministers are required to stop the disastrous, illegitimate Plan B with which López would annul the National Electoral Institute and take over the country’s electoral processes. The unanimity to stop this unconstitutional initiative would be the best news we could receive. The salvation of Mexico is now being held in the Supreme Court.

The story of a picaresque short story will lighten the weight of the previous dissertation. A certain gentleman told his friends: “I went to a convention in Las Vegas. I met a married woman there. I too, as you know, am married, but I had sex with the lady. At the end of the trance she remembered her husband and I to my wife, and we both began to cry with remorse. And from then on all the following nights it was the same: sex and crying, sex and crying, sex and crying.” END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

We all know the tale of the ugly duckling.

His mom couldn’t explain why he had it, and his little brothers scorned him for his ugliness.

It happened, however, that the ugly duckling grew, and then it was known that it was not a duck, but a swan, and it was more beautiful than its brothers. And that his mother too.

I know the story in another way.

The ugly duckling was really an ugly duckling.

When he grew up he didn’t turn into a swan: he turned into an ugly duck.

Anyone would think that he suffered because of his ugliness.

It was not so.

Found an ugly leg. She fell in love with him, and he with her.

And they were very happy.

It is not known whether the swan was happy or not.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. Half a million people attended the demonstration in defense of the INE in Mexico City.”

In otherwise vile form

someone from 4T

will say, from now on I know:

“There were only 12 thousand.”



