If any of my four readers asked me to, at this very moment I could recite Segismundo’s monologue, that perfect jewel set in “Life is a dream” by Calderón de la Barca. I memorized his verses when I was young, and I keep them now that I live a second youth.

In them the miserable and unhappy protagonist, a prisoner for life, compares himself to a bird that flies across “the ethereal rooms”; with a bull whose figure was drawn in the sky by “the learned brush” (the constellation of Taurus); with a fish that rotates throughout “the cold center” and with a stream “that breaks loose among flowers.” All of them have less soul, less life, less will or lower instinct than him, and yet they possess a valuable asset that he lacks: freedom.

This makes him inferior to beings and things, since without freedom man is not fully human. In defense of such a precious faculty, that of being free, millions of Mexicans will take to the streets and squares today to protest against the attempt to take away from us the function of organizing and qualifying the elections to put it back in the hands of the State, as it was in the past century. One of the main fruits of freedom is democracy.

The National Electoral Institute has preserved that good, and has imparted it equally to all. He has done so with impartiality, as evidenced by the alternation in the exercise of power, something unthinkable in Mexico for seven decades. Now that institution of citizens is at risk, and therefore democracy and freedom are also in danger. That is equivalent to saying that a serious threat hangs over Mexico and Mexicans.

It is the threat of absolutist authoritarianism; of the autocracy that does not recognize limits neither in the law nor in reason; of the capricious will of a ruler whose main purpose is not the pursuit of the common good, but the exercise of a personal power that does not admit any restraint or counterweight. The words and actions of that man have dictatorial overtones, and are similar in more than one way to those of those who have plunged their peoples into ruin: Castro, Ortega, Chávez and Maduro.

Mexico is a great nation, but it is not free from falling into tyranny, because unfortunately the majority of its inhabitants suffer from poverty and have not received the fruits that derive from education. A people like this, illiterate and poor, is an easy prey to demagogic populism. The gifts distributed by the powerful make that people blind, and they do not see that the country is crumbling in the hands of the caudillo.

Insecurity is rampant; drug cartels grow stronger every day; the lack of health care for Mexicans reaches levels that can be described as criminal; works are carried out that add to their high cost their low viability; the prestige that Mexico enjoyed internationally has become ridicule and condemnation; the educational function is the field of already past doctrines; freedom of expression suffers daily harassment; the evident militarization of national life is worrying; science and culture are harassed; investment and employment have fallen, and poverty has risen dramatically, according to the same official figures.

Laws and institutions have been and continue to be violated by the president and his party with the support of an overwhelmed Legislative Power. The greatest threat, however, is the one that hangs over the INE, that is to say over democracy, over freedom, over us. Let’s go out today to denounce this threat, and protest against it. Let’s go out to defend Mexico. END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

STORIES OF THE CREATION OF THE WORLD

The truth is that in the fight between the archangel and the devil, the latter was finally victorious. If the archangel had triumphed there would be no evil on earth, and boy is there.

The devil is on the loose, as the grandmothers used to say when a dark wind blew, raising eddies of dust to the heights.

I am not afraid of the devil. My inner demons cause me the greatest fear. But I wouldn’t want to run into it. They call him “the tempter”, and I am easy prey to temptations. Maybe he would buy me a drink. And I would accept it, especially since on the other side I cannot expect an equal invitation.

I am a weak man, I confess. Will there be one that is not? But my faults are loving. Everything I do I do for love. I even love for love. If I ever run into the archangel I’ll buy him a drink. I hope he accepts it, so I don’t have to go take it, for love too, with the competition.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. Peru withdraws its ambassador in Mexico.”.

A foolish subject,

scoundrel and tarambana,

It said: “My wife is Peruvian.

It puts everything but “.