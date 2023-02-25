burning with desires the computer proposed to the computer: “Shall we plug in?” “Not today,” she replied. “I have a virus.” “Too bad,” the computer was saddened. “Now that I bring the hard drive.”

“If a lady says no, is that maybe. If you say maybe, then yes. And if she says yes, then she is not a lady. If a diplomatic He says yes, maybe. If he says maybe, then no. And if he says that he is not, he is not a diplomat”. I understand the pretenses, precautions and modesty -they are called protocols- that the treatment between nations requires, but the omissive attitude of the hieratic, phlegmatic and apathetic Joe Biden before the excesses of tyrants of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, whose attacks against human rights cry out to heaven, as was said before when speaking of a serious injustice.

An anti-democratic regime is being established in Mexico, its neighboring country, under the very nose of the almost invisible North American president, without the current tenant of the White House say this mouth is mine. I say again that I understand the care that must be taken in the relationship between the governments of two nations, and more when they have the neighborhood and the historical background that exists between Mexico and the United States, but I think that Biden should listen to the voices in his country that warn him about the risks to democracy that the absolutist caudillismo of Lopez Obrador, so similar to Trump in ignorance, contempt for legality and excessive desire for power.

Far from me the reckless idea of ​​insinuating any form of interference by the United States in the internal politics of our country. International usage, however, admits pronouncements condemning the excesses of a ruler who attacks his people or violates another nation. That is what Mexico has just done by signing the UN protest in relation to the attack on Ukraine by the deranged Putin. There is no doubt that López Obrador is damaging our country with his erratic behavior and his obsolete dogmas. Everything he says harms Mexico, and nothing he does benefits it. He labels his adversaries as conservatives, since he is the greatest conservative, since he reproduces the vices of a past that, thanks to the efforts of civil society, had already been left behind.

It is these citizens who will demonstrate this Sunday throughout the country to protest against AMLO’s efforts to reduce the National Electoral Institute to the category of a government dependency, of his government. The salvation of Mexico will not come from outside: we are the Mexicans themselves, the free and conscious Mexicans, who will come together tomorrow and walk together to defend a fundamental institution against the onslaught of an autocrat who does not want there to be citizens, but subjects, vassals. obedient to the dictates of his will. Let’s leave our house, and shouting “Va por México!” let us defend this homeland of free women and men threatened by an absolutist leader who has proven to be an enemy of the common good, of the constitutional order, of democracy and of freedom. END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

“The Acrobat’s Daughter”.

Such is the name of this lithograph that appeared in La Ilustración Española, a magazine from the beginning of the last century that I found in one of my delightful searches through old bookstores.

The print shows a mountebank carrying his little daughter, a girl of 7 or 8 years old, in his arms. The desolate expression of the tightrope walker indicates that the little girl is dead. She lost her life, surely, when she fell from the trapeze or from the tightrope where she climbed in order to earn a few coins. The gaze of the people contemplating the scene confirms this premonition.

Why did I keep that image of pain, of suffering? Don’t know. I do know that sadness is part of life. In the Marian prayer called Salve, it is said that this world is a valley of tears. At the beginning of the Lenten days we are reminded that we are nothing more than dust.

And despite this, there is in us an impulse that leads us to seek the joys of life, joys that for some religions take the form of sin or guilt. Those who have been trained in these ominous doctrines cannot enjoy bodily delight without feeling remorse afterwards.

I think that the acrobat’s daughter has not died. She is just deprived of sense. She will suddenly open her eyes, smile, and say, “Dad.” There will be no pain in her, nor will there be sorrow in her father. For them life will be eternal, just as it will be eternal for us.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. A mother-in-law asked her son-in-law to give her some electrical item.”.

Maybe because of an old grudge

-so I suppose-

the son-in-law asked:

“How about a chair?”