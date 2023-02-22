A strong word is used in Mexico to name someone who is cowardly, fearful, pusillanimous. It’s the word “asshole“. In a neighborhood canteen, a braggart check was planted in the middle of the local crowd and stated: “All those who are here are assholes”. The parishioners suspended their conversations upon hearing such insult. One of prodigious stature, with the muscles of a bull and fists like a farrier’s mallet, rose to his feet and dealt the insulting subject a blow. furious fuck -here is another Mexicanism- that made him roll on the ground spewing blood from the nine natural orifices of his body. He painfully straightened his laceration and said in a weak voice. “Well, I was just wrong for one”.

Another expression is used to designate a fearful person: it is called “chicken”. Great injustice is that. One morning my beloved dog Terry He went to sniff the chicks that a hen was carrying in the corral. deadly mistake. The supposedly fearful one faced her, wings open, feathers ruffled, and she pecked at him so thoroughly and effectively that she never dared to do so again. Terry approach a chicken And that next to that courageous mother the dog was a giant.

I have for me that the most fearful entity that exists in the world is money. At the slightest sign of danger he flees; to the point he flees from the risk that threatens him, even if it is minimal or unlikely. Impossible not to point out that Lopez Obrador you are jeopardizing the installation in Mexico from the big factory Tesla of electric cars. The claim that it be built next to its airport, or in the southeast of the country, which lacks the necessary industrial structure and manpower, constitutes an unacceptable demand. The truth is that the ideal place for this factory is in the north, specifically in New Lion. This was declared with a sense of reality, and also with nobility, the governor of Coahuila, Miguel Riquelme, who held meetings with officials of Tesla in order to get the state to install the plant there, until its directors seemed to opt for New Lion, that its proximity to the USA adds a large industrial capacity and skilled labor, elements of value that Coahuila it also has, as shown by its powerful Automotive industry. Even so, the Nuevo Leon option seemed more attractive to Tesla. The examples of apodaca and St. Catarina are visible signs of how much New Lion can offer to large foreign investors, whose presence will result in jobs and large economic benefits. All this puts him in danger AMLO with his personalist proposals that are not based on reasoned studies, but on political issues that do not favor the industrial project at all, but rather place it in a difficult situation. Given the President’s position, it would not be remote that Tesla decide to cut their losses and leave a country where their investment faces the inconveniences of a hostile president, angry because his whims were not heeded. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen. First of all AMLO He is already in the final part of his six-year term -there is no evil that lasts more than six years-, and on the other hand, history shows that Monterey and New Lion They have known how to defend themselves and their sources of work against any abuse or illegality by governments. For this purpose let us remind Lopez that next Sunday the 26th, the citizens who do not accept his absolute power will take to the streets to defend the National Electoral Institutethat is to say, to defend three fundamental values ​​on which our public life is based: constitutional order, democracy and freedom. END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

I love life in all its manifestations, but in some cases that love is put to the test.

What to do with rats?

What to do with cockroaches?

What to do with the flies?

What to do with fleas, bedbugs, lice, ticks, mosquitoes, pinolillos, midges, some deadly spiders, tarantulas, scorpions and centipedes?

I agree: God created these malevolent and even deadly pests for a reason. Only they don’t bother him or hurt him in Heaven, and we do get screwed on Earth.

At this precise moment a fly is fluttering around my head, which has done it no harm, and with its buzzing it prevents me from concentrating on the task. look; because of him I wrote “quew” instead of “que”. I already have a folded newspaper in my hand. I’ll wait for Diosito to look elsewhere and I’ll give the unfortunate fly a periodical.

Whoosh!

May life forgive me.

(Look: now I no longer put “quew”).

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

by AFA

“. The Senate endorses Plan B.”.

according to the things I see

-and I’m not wrong-

to the so-called senate

AMLO finally had it for dinner.