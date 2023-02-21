“Holy Lord San Alejo: / I ask you with devotion / that you take away my asshole / and increase my bastard”. The asshole is not a flu that goes away overnight.

(Pepito was asked by a friend how it should be said: “gripa” or “flu”. “Flu,” he answered without hesitation.

The best that an asshole can do it is not to open your mouth, as Pacheco de Queirós did in “El epistolario de Fradique Mendes”. This Pacheco was a sovereign asshole, but he passed for a wise man in his town council because he never said a word and always adopted a meditative attitude. El Chaparro Tijerina postulated: “A quiet asshole is ground gold.”

The bastard is not removed either, rather it increases with the years.

To that category Capronio belongs.He is a man of bad being, ungrateful and inconsiderate. His mother-in-law was living his last moments. On her deathbed she told Capronio that she felt like she was entering a dark tunnel. Suddenly the sick woman opened her eyes and saw the blue sky through the window. She exclaimed full of emotion: “What a beautiful morning!” The vile Capronio was worried: “Don’t be distracted, mother-in-law! Concentrate on the tunnel!”

Well, two big distractors López Obrador uses: his rants and his caps With them, he distracts us from the very serious problems facing his government (to call it something): the unsafety that derives from organized crime: the disaster in lines as important as the education and the health; the failure of his such pharaonic projects as chaotic: the Felipe Ángeles “International” Airport, the Mayan Train, the Dos Bocas refinery; the setback in the investment and the employment; the proven increase in poverty; the worrying militarization of the country; the continuous and stubborn violations of AMLO to the law; their attacks against the autonomous institutions, mainly the INE.

With his morning verbiage, the Tabasco man casts a veil of opacity over the poor state of the Nation, just as with his profuse and lying propaganda, Goebbels hid from the German people the truth about the defeats suffered by the Nazi armies. Because of what he does to the corcholatas, they also distract the people from the failures of the caudillo de la 4T. The comings and goings of Sheinbaum, Ebrard and Adam Augusto Lopez, with notorious neglect of their functions and wasteful expenses whose origin and destination are not clear, are also distracting elements.

Well known is the trick of Alcibiades, great turncoat and great horny, “the greatest talker, but the worst orator”, Eupolis said of him (who does that remind us of?), who cut off his dog’s tail in public so that people spoke of that ablation and not of its enormous errors and its hidden corruptions. Let’s not allow AMLO’s verbiage to distract us from the great evils that the nation suffers and from the ominous risks that threaten it. Mexico is in danger, because democracy is in danger, and therefore freedom.

Next Sunday the 26th, free and conscious citizens will have the opportunity to show the distractor that we are not distracted. And now a bit of good humor, of that mischievous and mischievous humor that is wine when you are not drinking wine. That qadi was a rigorous judge. The Janissaries brought a man to him. “He saw your wife with a look of lust.” “Gouge out his eyes,” decreed the severe judge. They introduced him to another. “This one groped your wife.” He sentenced the qadi: “Cut off his hands.” One more was brought before him. “He This one had carnal contact with your wife. Shall we cut him off?” “No,” the judge ruled. “Just don’t give her penicillin. She’s going to drop it by herself.” END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

Sometime a book called “On the Futility of Sermons” should be written.

Of course there are very good ones. Throughout my life I have heard some very well said and very edifying (two). But generally sermons do not yield appreciable results. People take advantage of them to have a coyotita (Mexicanism referring to the fact of dozing for a few moments), check their cell phone or think about what they will do at the end of the job.

That is why the best quality that a preacher must have is the excellent -and charitable- virtue of brevity. The mind captures what the buttock endures. I don’t know if Ecclesiastes said that, but he must have said it.

Saint Francis of Assisi used to exhort his brothers: “Preach, even if it is with the word.” He wanted to say that the best sermon, the best preaching, is the example.

What I say is not a sermon; It is a small revenge for the many sermons that in my many years I have had to hear both in my house and in the Lord’s.

I forgive you all.

I hope mine are forgiven me.

See you tomorrow!…

We recommend you read:

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. They will present an opera by a Mexican author.”.

The data is interesting.

the mexican opera

that is sung in the morning

should be called “Il Traviato”.