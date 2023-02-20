Feeling sadness for a woman’s lack of love is explainable. On the other hand, it is a rare thing to be saddened by globalization. I know that this phenomenon is typical of our time, and inevitable. Stopping globalization is like trying to stop Niagara Falls. Even so, I was saddened by the news that the Heineken company acquired the last shares of the Cuauhtémoc Brewery that remained in the hands of Monterrey residents.

For me saying “la Cervecería” was the same as saying “Monterrey”. That company, like other emblematic ones, was in its time the pride of the capital of Nuevo Leon and a national example of efficiency and industriousness. Illustrious characters such as Don Isaac Garza, Don Eugenio Garza Sada, Don Adolfo Prieto and other prominent industrialists whose names are now on the streets and avenues of the noble and loyal northern city, made Monterrey a city like no other, and also carried out social works for the good of their workers -schools, clinics, sports centers, decent housing-, with which they were many years ahead of government programs. I enjoyed the golden years of the Brewery, when it was headed by a gentleman and a good man in the broadest sense of the word: Don Eugenio Garza Lagüera.

Few people as generous and kind as he I have met. Dealing with him and his wife, Mrs. Eva Gonda, a gentle lady who combined great simplicity with her goodness and wisdom, was a notable distinction for me. I keep the memory of the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame, located in the gardens of the Cervecería, a wonderful museum that was in charge of a dear friend, Rafael Domínguez García, owner of a privileged voice with which he moved us when he sang songs by Lara. or Curiel.

His assistant, named Manuelito, spoke with meteoric speed: “Lado persaves soche parerle unsvitas.” That is what I meant. “Licenciate: let me have the keys to his car so I can get him some beers.” He reminded me of Father Carlos López, from Saltillo, who used to say “Bentosea Dios” for saying “Blessed be God.” All those things from other times that are gone. I hope, yes, that the splendid beers of the Monterrey Brewery never go away. The White Card; the Indian, a luxury that my father enjoyed at Sunday lunch; Bohemia, which I now drink with delight; Christmas Eve, of incomparable flavor.

I hope that the sale of those shares is the right action, and that all the good things that the Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma Brewery left us are preserved. Avaricio Cenascuras, the stingiest man in the region, was going to get married. A friend asked him, “Where are you going on your honeymoon?” He answered the shabby: “Nowhere. I’m marrying a widow, and she’s already been through all that.” Two ladies were in one of those restaurants where the portions are small and the bills are large.

Suddenly they began to shout at the top of their voices. “Sex! Sex!” The manager of the establishment and the captain of waiters came hastily. One of the ladies told them: “We have been here for almost half an hour without anyone coming to serve us. Now that we have managed to get her attention, could you bring us the menu?” Those shipwrecked arrived on an island. On the beach they saw two huge cloth objects that looked like large tents. The head of the castaways examined those huge domes and then told his companions, worried: “I’m afraid we’ve fallen on the Isla de las Gigantas. What we’re seeing aren’t tents. In one of them there’s a Sign reading: ‘Brassiére. Small Cup’. END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

sonnet with wound

Let me give you my love, love. goes in request

and with death on his back. come on, leave

what if mother life moves away

I groped for it like a blind child.

In agony the passion without fire

only an old memory remains,

silent cry, painful complaint.

Here I am. Look: I give myself to you

all bound and all untied,

clothed in nakedness and without pride.

Orphan of myself, I have already erased

my land name Here I conclude.

wounded heart from side to side

I want to sleep under the peace of yours.

AFA.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. The Army will operate Mexicana de Aviación.”.

The passage will address

-custom obliges it-

when a soldier says:

“Boarding. March. Now!”