Don Langudi’s eldest grandsonor asked him: “Grandpa: do you remember the first time you made love?” “Oh, son! -sighed the proven gentleman-. I don’t even remember the last one anymore!”

Susiflor was extremely naive. Libidiano, on the other hand, was a lubricious gallant. He convinced her to go with him to her apartment, and there she asked him the usual. “Okay,” the candid girl agreed, “but on one condition: don’t grab my arms.” “Because?” – the seductive lips were surprised. Susiflor replied: “My mother has told me that with men she should not give up.”

the young Shorty He is extremely short in stature, so much so that if he drops a coin on the ground he does not have to bend down to pick it up. His trusted friends nickname him “Man of Steel”. From zero meters, because it doesn’t even measure one. The last I heard from him is that he applied to be admitted to a strip club. The board of directors rejected it. His members said: “He’s going to stick his nose where he shouldn’t.”

The teacher asked the children to write a 100-word essay about the fly, since they had studied it in the class of Natural Sciences. Pepito wrote: “The fly is an insect that spends its time chingue and chingue and chingue.”, and so on until completing 100 words.

Lord Feebledick He returned to his country estate after the fox-hunt, and could not help but be surprised when, in the conjugal bedroom, he saw his wife, Lady Loosebloomers, in sexual concourse with Wellh Ung, the treacherous young man in charge of raising the pheasants. “Mendacious woman! -my lord shouted to his consort-. Inverecunda vulpeja! Misguided harlot!”. “Feebledick,” replied Lady Loosebloomers reproachfully, “remember we had agreed not to quarrel in front of the servants.”

To Babalucas a didymus, teste or companion hurt him. A testicle, to put it more clearly. She went to what she thought was a clinic, but the receptionist informed her, “This is the Law School.” “Wow! -the badulaque was astonished-. I did not know that each one has a Faculty!”.

a young woman and with excellent physical garments, she went to a furniture store and told the manager: “Three months ago I bought a single bed here. I want to see if they will take it into account to exchange it for a double bed.” “Congratulations,” the furniture store told him. “Are you going to get married?” “No,” the woman clarified. “I’m going to expand the business.”

little Red Riding Hood He arrived at his grandmother’s house. She was disheveled and with her clothes in disarray. The old woman was amazed to see her. She asked him: “Didn’t the wolf eat you, as the story says?” “No,” replied Little Red Riding Hood. “The one who wrote it put one letter instead of another.”

Loretela he had already seen his April and May pass. It was more like his July or August. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, he wanted to cut the flowers of life before the years took their toll on him.

She met a handsome and muscular young man, and invited him to go with her in her car. What the longing lady did not know is that the boy – Tonito was his name – was inexperienced in everything related to sex. She drove Loretela until she reached the Ensalivadero, a gloomy and lonely place where couples who have already passed second base and are heading to third base go at night. There he made the boy go with her to the back seat of the vehicle. He, however, gave no sign of taking the initiative. He told Loretela: “The little birds do it; the little bees do it. Why don’t we do it?” “But, ma’am,” Tonito was surprised, “how do you think we’re going to be able to fly?” END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

STORIES OF THE CREATION OF THE WORLD

The God of the Old Testament was a cruel divinity, in the manner of the gods of the first theogonies. He made terrible punishments fall on men; he sent them terrible plagues; he burned their cities; he ravaged their crops with long droughts or swarms of locusts; he turned the water of his rivers into blood; he sent an angel to kill his children, or asked them to slaughter their own throats. The tower of Babel, the universal flood, the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah are but a few examples of this ferocity.

The God of the New Testament, on the other hand, is loving. His doctrine is mercy, peace and forgiveness. That explains itself.

The God of the Old Testament had no mother.

The New Testament yes.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. New cool wave.”.

With the news that I quote,

from a demon cold,

there will be many marriages

in search of warmth

