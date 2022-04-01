With a thousand loves, multiplied by 10 thousand, I would have gone to the conference that Irene Vallejo gave at the University. Unfortunately she had less important things to do. I was also dazzled by “The Universe in a Reed.” I consider it to be the book of books; the most complete biography of the book ever made. Despite being a best seller, it is an excellent book. It has, among many other qualities, the very kind of amenity. As a general rule, scholars commit the ugly sin of scholarship, and end up in the hell of writing only for other scholars. I guess Irene Vallejo has already resigned herself to being considered a scholar, but she writes for those of us who are not, and that it makes his erudition keep his nose out of his writings. I admit that raising Lazarus has much merit, but it seems more important to me to have awakened Homer, who had been dozing for too long, and to have brought to life those classics whose works gave printing the very difficult to name Bibliotheca Graecorum et Romanorum Scriptorum Mexicana, or something like that, poured into our language by distinguished translators like Ignacio Errandonea and Aurelio Espinosa Polit, who never betrayed the foolishly called “dead languages”, being that they are the ones that live in more languages. I had the fortune to study them at UNAM: Greek with Demetrio Frangos; Latin with don Rafael Salinas, and what I learned from them is still with me. A dear friend, Toño Malacara, gave me a sign for my library that literally says: “Old firewood to burn. Old wine to drink. Old friend to treat. Old book to read.” I think, perhaps unthinkingly, that everything the man has to say was said by Homer. The rest, from Aeschylus to Borges, have been mere footnotes; variations on the eternal themes that that great blind man saw: life and death; war, love. The classical tradition that Gilbert Highet said; the golden branch that Frazer offered to the gods to reveal his secrets to him, has a worthy continuation in Irene Vallejo’s book. Her work must accompany all of us who love books; those of us who ran home from school to continue reading the chapter of Salgari, Verne, Dumas; that in Cuesta de Moyano in Madrid, in Lagunilla or Calle de Donceles in Mexico City, or in the Ceferino or Vitaliano second-hand bookstores in Monterrey, or Rufino’s in my city, Saltillo, we were looking for the long-awaited book with the same eagerness with which Schliemann searched for Troy; those of us who read in the same way that love should be made: randomly and disorderly; those of us who keep eternal gratitude to the teachers who taught us to read when we thought we already knew how to read; in my case, Doña Amelia Vitela, widow of García, who at the age of 13, in the secondary school of the Normal School, made me represent with a redheaded and freckled classmate -with whom, obviously, I fell in love- that slightly sinful eclogue of Juan del Encina: “Pascuala, God keep you”. / “Good luck, come, Mingo. / Today is Sunday / Aren’t you with your wife Menga?”. / “There is no one there to stop me, / that the love I have for you / makes me complain so long / that it harasses me to come”. Guillermo Meléndez Mata, who in the glorious Ateneo revealed López Velarde to me. Julia Martínez, who in Night High School -she was almost the same age as her students- gave me Fray Luis de León and Saint Teresa de Jesús to read. Those my old teachers are in this new teacher who is “The Universe in a Reed”, by Irene Vallejo. From here I thank you for such a book. FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE

In the old house in El Potrero we do not let the drought of the earth become a drought of souls. That’s why we keep calling the evening gatherings. There, a small glass of ranchero mezcal puts her spirit in the conversation.

Don Abundio, the old butler, tells anecdotes about Doña Rosa, his wife.

-The priest asked him if he gossiped about his neighbor. She replied, “Who else can I gossip about?” Then she asked him where he got the gossip about her. Rosa told him: “I make them up, father. But they almost always come out right.”

Dona Rosa gets upset. She says:

– Old talker.

Don Abundio makes the sign of the cross with his index finger and thumb, puts it to his lips and swears:

-For this.

Until tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

by AFA

“. The presidential plane will be rented for social events.”.

The unfortunate trebejo,

many people already think.

it will surely end

sold of old iron.