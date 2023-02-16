A reader of this column called me a “bastard”, and instead of bothering me I thanked him. Here is the message of an ingenious man from Monterrey whose initials are ORM: “Good evening, Mr. Armando. Although I do not have the honor of belonging to the group of your four readers, I must confess that for a long time, in Monterrey, I have been following your columns on a daily basis that you write for ‘The North’.

I want to comment that to the people (men) that I have known for many years, and without a doubt I appreciate them very much, I allow myself to address them on occasions substituting their name for the word ‘dumbass’. Of course for me that is to show my admiration, friendship and appreciation. For that reason, and requesting in advance I apologize, I say of you: ‘How beautiful this bastard writes!’. With much affection. ORM. I am grateful for that opinion, expressed with such grace and with the straightforwardness typical of “the good and simple people of the north”, as the dearest Piporro used to say.

Don O’s sympathetic -and generous- letter now serves me to express my concern about the new threat that hangs over freedom of expression with the opinion, approved by the Morenista majority in the Governance Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, which raises the amount of fines for insults to the President of the Republic and other officials and popular representatives. Certainly the Printing Crimes Law is obsolete, but the mere fact of removing it from the attic of the legislative clutter is indicative of the hostility of the current regime towards the press and other media outlets that carry out their work based on constitutional guarantees.

The term “insult” is very broad, and any expression can be considered insulting if you want to persecute a communicator. I must admit that up to now AMLO has not carried out repressive actions against his critics, unlike his friends Maduro, Ortega or Díaz-Canel. But reviving and updating a law like the one mentioned is to worry any opinion maker. This Morenista initiative, and its approval by President López’s servants (is it an insult not to refer to him by his two last names?) Can be seen as an ominous warning to those who disagree with the current president. The regime presided over by AMLO shows a marked tendency towards the dictatorial. Serious threat already weighs on democracy. Now freedom of expression is also put at risk. We are going astray, and every day it gets worse. The husband told his wife: “The electricity bill and the urologist’s bill arrived at the same time, and I only have money to pay one of them. Which do you think I should pay first?”

Without hesitating, the lady answered: “The electricity pays. The urologist can’t cut anything for you.” The pretty Dulcibella told her friend Susiflor: “My boyfriend invited me to visit him in his apartment. With the first two drinks he behaved like a gentleman. But then he had the third, and then he behaved wonderfully.” In the nudist camp everyone was without clothes, even the service personnel.

One of the partners asked the restaurant waiter, alarmed: “I see swellings on both sides of your face. Do you have mumps?” “No, sir,” replied the waiter, “where do you want me to keep my tips?” “Organization, ladies and gentlemen! Organization!” That’s what the attendee of an orgy in the Roman or Babylonian style would shout at the top of his voice. Someone asked him in the middle of the unleashed sexual coven: “Why do you ask for organization?” The individual responded angrily “Because I haven’t fornicated anyone, and they’ve already fornicated me four times!” END.

Malbéne, the controversial theologian, recently published a text in the magazine Lumen. His article has been the subject of controversy among his colleagues. In it he says the following:

“. Like alcoholic beverages, religions should be taken in moderation. Too much religiosity can lead to fanaticism, and there is nothing that causes as much damage as fanaticism, of any kind. Too much religion is more harmful than little or no religion. More human beings have died for religious reasons than from the bubonic plague or typhus. Killing is bad, but there are those who think that killing in the name of God is a good thing. Personally, I fear a religious fanatic more than a religious fanatic. a madman escaped from the madhouse.”

Malbéne describes himself as “a theologian who has many doubts about theology.” Hence, his writings or his statements are frequently the object of disapproval in ecclesial circles. Malbéne is not concerned about that. He says: “I am heterodox for the love of God.”

“. AMLO will bring more Cuban doctors.”.

His attitude is very bad.

I seem to be forgetting something:

a long time ago hidalgo

abolished slavery.