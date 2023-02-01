I applaud, and with both hands, for greater effect, the creation of the plural group -so unique- called Collective for Mexico. It is a group of citizens who are concerned about the present and the future of the country, and who do not want to see it destroyed by authoritarianism and populist demagogy.

Despite my enthusiasm, however, I cannot avoid thinking that such a group, made up of people of diverse ideologies and with different partisan affiliations, runs the risk of remaining only in the category of whistleblower, without moving from theory to practice.

In the current circumstance of Mexico all entity political -and this movement is- must end up in the field of the electoral. Calls for attention are useful, but they cannot be limited to that. Battles must be fought on the battlefield. From the work of this group of valuable Mexican men and women, a concrete action has to come out tending to prevent the country from continuing in the hands of those who are tearing it apart: the monarch of the 4T and his courtiers.

Of course, I am not suggesting in any way the creation of a party -we already have enough, and very expensive-, but I would wait for the proposal of a viable presidential candidate to face the possibility of success. corcholata that he caudillo uncoverand through which he will continue to exercise power in the manner of the maximato callista.

The appearance on the public scene of the Collective for Mexico is an event of great importance, plausible and meritorious. It constitutes by itself a considerable contribution to the good of this country. Its members deserve our recognition and support. But we already know that Lopez words enter one ear and come out of the mouth. are the actions democratic those that will eventually serve as a brake and counterbalance to his unbridled desire for power, to his messianic desire to perpetuate his personal domination, to the continuous mistakes that cause such serious damage to the nation.

We must speak for Mexico, yes, but we must, above all, act for Mexico. Meanwhile, I extend my effusive applause to this citizen movement and to those who are part of it. Arrogance, pedestrian insult and contempt for institutions and laws now have an answer born of the intelligence, reason and of love to Mexico.

Don Algón went to spend a weekend in a beach hotel with a splendid blonde with blue eyes Y prominent Y sinuous curves. As soon as they were alone in the room, the salacious executive put into practice the expeditious maxim that is enunciated with the culterana phrase: “To what I brought you, Chencha”, and even before unpacking he went to the attractive female. She stopped him and proceeded to do something that puzzled the mature hunk. First of all, she showed that she was not blonde: she took off the lace wig she was wearing, style Lauren Bacall, and it was quite bald, to put it in some way. He immediately took off his glasses: his eyes were not blue, but a faded color not recorded on the record of Newton. Not only that: in their ways, like those of the little girl who was going for Madero and Ghent, there was only filler. Her opulent bust and magnificent hips were pillows. Without them she was left lean and scrawny. Don Algón did not need to speak: his expression showed his disappointment. The deceiver noticed this and said: “You also gave a false name when registering at the hotel”. (On a similar occasion a certain friend of mine declared that his name was Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra. The hotelier told him: “I think I heard your name. Are you on television?”). END.

LOOKOUT.

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

Variations opus 33 on the theme of Don Juan.

The fleeing afternoon paints red and gold the current of the Guadalquivir.

life on the run Don Juan He paints her memories purple and gold.

All her memories are of love. The others are already forgotten. Each one has a woman’s name. she is called Laura. This other, Elvira. those are Inés, Lucía or Sol.

Don Juan evokes now a hug. It is the most beautiful that in his life he received. It had been a long time since he had seen that beautiful lady with gypsy eyes who once -many times- was her owner. When they met again they hugged each other closely before saying a word. She broke the silence without breaking the hug. She said excitedly:

-I feel your heartbeat.

The knight’s heart continues to beat, but not as before. Now his heartbeat is as slow as his walk. Goes Don Juan to the window, and in the light of the last rays of the sun he sees a girl and a young man who they kiss passionately. In the distance a song is heard, and children’s laughter sounds. Don Juan says to life:

-I feel your heartbeat.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS.

By AFA.

“. A man tortured his wife.”.

That torture was devious,

reported the police:

I did it every morning

to hear in the morning

